60 Year-old British Diver Found Dead in Southern Thailand

A British diver has been found floating dead in Talay Songhong park, a popular diving site in southern Thailand. The 60 year-old Briton, was identified as Mr. Roger Matthew Smith, a resident of Thailand.

According to authorities he still had his diving gear on when his body was found. There were no signs of assault, and his diving companions were at the scene when police arrived.

According to the Bangkok Post, his friends said they often dove at Talay Songhong in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The water at the site is clear and there are beautiful caves underwater, divers say.

Before the incident, Smith had been diving about 100 meters away from his friends, Thai media reported. As they prepared to explore the caves, they noticed that their companion had been underwater for an unusually long time. Suddenly, a tank emerged on the surface and the diver was floating beneath it. The divers called local residents in the area for help.

The cause of the death has not yet been established. Police say the diver might have become exhausted while diving. Consequently developing symptoms from an illness or passed out before he drowned. His body was sent to a local hospital for a postmortem examination, police said.

