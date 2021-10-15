Sorry No Refunds for Moderna Vaccine Customers in Thailand

Thailand’s Private Hospitals Association has announced it will not refund money to people who wish to cancel their Moderna vaccine preorders. The people can however transfer their Moderna doses to other people.

Hundreds of people in Thailand have expressed disappointment in the Private Hospitals Association after news broke that 1.9 million Moderna vaccine doses were delayed.

Many disappointed people called for the hospital association for refunds due to the delay but were denied a refund.

Many customers who prepaid for the Moderna vaccine were angered after they were told the first batch of the vaccine would arrive this month. However, the delivery has been delayed.

The Private Hospitals Association said it is now expecting to receive the first batch of Moderna next in November.

Dr. Chalerm Hanpanich, president of the Private Hospitals Association, which oversaw the purchase and distribution of the Moderna vaccine, broke the news to the public on Thursday.

Moderna coming soon

ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma, the authorized distributor, said it will deliver 1.9 million Moderna doses in November. The second batch of 6.8 million Moderna vaccine doses is expected to be delivered at the beginning of 2022.

Dr. Chalerm said because of the delay by ZP Therapeutics, the hospital association does not know when the Moderan vaccine will be given to customers. Customers who have paid for the vaccine can choose to postpone their shots or transfer their rights to someone else.

“Customers of about 1 million people please don’t press for refunds,” Dr. Chalerm said. “We’ve made it clear that despite this setback the Moderan does can be transferred or postponed.”

Meanwhile, the general manager of ZP Therapeutics said Thursday that they had submitted documents to the Thai Food and Drug Administration to register the US-made vaccine to speed up the delivery process.

Saying that the delivery of the Moderna vaccine was the company’s top priority.

The latest update indicated that the first batch will be delivered sometime in November. With 100,000–300,000 Moderna doses likely to be delivered every following week.

ZP Therapeutics said it is likely to be notified a week or two before the Moderna delivery is made.

Source: Bangkok Post