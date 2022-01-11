Singapore Reports Moderna Protects Best Against Covid Death

In the face of an expected wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Singapore’s health minister said Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations are far more effective than doing nothing at all.

Ong estimates that 70%of deaths caused by Covid-19 last year in the city-state were unvaccinated, despite these individuals making up a much smaller proportion of the overall population. According to Ministry of Health data, about 87% of the total population had been vaccinated by the end of the year.

As a result of fully vaccinated individuals dying last year, Ong detailed statistics on the 247 deaths in parliament on Monday. The stats suggest mRNA vaccines could provide a higher level of protection against the covid-10 Coronavirus:

China’s Sinovac: 11 deaths per 100,000

Chian’s Sinopharm: 7.8 deaths per 100,000

US/Germany Pfizer/BioTech: 6.2 deaths per 100,000

US Moderna: 1 death per 100,000

So far, Singapore has recorded 838 deaths out of a total of over 285,000 cases; 802 deaths in 2021.

Ong emphasized that Singapore’s key strategy remains to live with Covid-19, which includes not locking down its borders. It is not possible for the government to remove all restrictions and liberalize all social activities, yet it cannot close its borders, which would bring tremendous suffering.

The government will respond “flexibly and appropriately” to any twists and turns the situation may take, he said.

Ong’s remarks to Parliament included the following details:

Omicron is expected to become dominant within the next few weeks

Singapore has nearly 1,800 ICU workers, up 12% over the past year. An additional 500 new staff members are being trained to help with such operations.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccination measures are not currently planned for children below 12 years old in overall school settings, Ong said.

Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state for health, said in parliament that no serious side effects have been reported since Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations for younger children began a few weeks ago.