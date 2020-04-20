Singapore Becomes the New Coronavirus Hotspot of Southeast Asia

Singapore overtook Indonesia in coronavirus infections and now has the most cases in Southeast Asia after the city-state detected hundreds more victims among low-wage foreign workers.

Authorities said an additional 596 cases were confirmed as of noon Sunday, bringing the total to 6,588 in the country. Of the 596, only 25 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, Bloomberg reports.

Since late March, the Southeast Asian nation has seen a surge in local transmissions that’s largely affected foreign workers housed in tightly packed dormitories, further complicating efforts to curb the spread.

The government has tightened entry rules, mandated masks, poured billions of dollars into the economy and imposed a weeks-long partial lockdown to contain the outbreak.

With the new tally, Singapore moved ahead of Indonesia, which now has 6,575 cases, and the Philippines with 6,259 cases. Indonesia has the most deaths in the region at 582, compared with 11 in Singapore.

New Coronavirus Cases in Thailand Drop to 27 With Zero New Deaths

Thailand’s health department has reported only 27 new coronavirus cases, with zero deaths as of Monday April 20th, 2020. With the 27 new cases there have been 2,792 recorded cases across the country. Monday’s figure is five lower than the 32 cases reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

For the third consecutive day, there have been no additional virus deaths from Covid-19 reported. Keeping the Thailand’s accumulated death toll at 47.