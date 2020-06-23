News
Seven Groups of Foreigners to be Allowed Entry into Thailand
A spokesman for the government of Thailand has announced plans to allow seven groups of foreigners to enter the country. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said they have divided the foreigners into two main groups.
The first group may not include those under the so-called “travel bubble” international pact. Because they may be required to undertake state quarantine on entry:
1. Businessman and investors (around 700 have registered to enter).
2. Skilled labourers and exporters who need to inspect factories or for specific business purposes (around 22,000 have registered).
3. Foreigners married to Thais, or permanent residents of Thailand (around 2,000 have registered).
4. Medical and wellness tourists (around 30,000 have registered).
The other group comprises foreign travellers who won’t need quarantine on entry:
1. Businessman on short-duration stays, including those coming into the country for business discussions. This group might need a specific area and intense screening both before travel and at arrival at airports. Considered a “power group”, these are entrepreneurs who will visit the country to sign business contracts or inspect sites or factories, which is essential to the economy.
2. Government guests who are invited for ceremonies or specific seminars.
3. Tourists under the travel bubble. Dr Taweesin said that the target countries are China, Japan and South Korea, which are presently trying to contain the virus.
Furthermore the CCSA aims to discuss the issue in depth with the Cabinet after finalizing the details.
5 New Imported Covid-19 cases, no deaths
The Thai government reported five new imported covid-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday. Thailand has now gone 29 consecutive day with no confirmed local transmissions of Covid-19. Thailand’s total number of infections now stands at 3,156 with only 58 deaths since January, 2020.
All five new cases were quarantined returnees from the Middle East.
Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, said two new cases returned from Egypt and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They at first tested negative, but were found to have the disease with their second test on Sunday.
Three other new Covid-19 cases returned from Qatar. They arrived from Doha on June 16 and were also quarantined in Chon Buri. They tested also positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, five days after their return.
All five new cases were asymptomatic, Dr Panprapa said.
He also said 3,023 have recovered from Covid-19, including one patient in the past 24 hours. Seventy-five patients still remain in hospitals.
As of yesterday, global Covid-19 cases rose by 141,794 to 9.19 million with 474,339 deaths, up by 3,636. The United States had the most cases at 2.39 million and also the most deaths at 122,610.