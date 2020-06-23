Seven Groups of Foreigners to be Allowed Entry into Thailand

A spokesman for the government of Thailand has announced plans to allow seven groups of foreigners to enter the country. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said they have divided the foreigners into two main groups.

The first group may not include those under the so-called “travel bubble” international pact. Because they may be required to undertake state quarantine on entry:

1. Businessman and investors (around 700 have registered to enter).

2. Skilled labourers and exporters who need to inspect factories or for specific business purposes (around 22,000 have registered).

3. Foreigners married to Thais, or permanent residents of Thailand (around 2,000 have registered).

4. Medical and wellness tourists (around 30,000 have registered).

The other group comprises foreign travellers who won’t need quarantine on entry:

1. Businessman on short-duration stays, including those coming into the country for business discussions. This group might need a specific area and intense screening both before travel and at arrival at airports. Considered a “power group”, these are entrepreneurs who will visit the country to sign business contracts or inspect sites or factories, which is essential to the economy.

2. Government guests who are invited for ceremonies or specific seminars.

3. Tourists under the travel bubble. Dr Taweesin said that the target countries are China, Japan and South Korea, which are presently trying to contain the virus.

Furthermore the CCSA aims to discuss the issue in depth with the Cabinet after finalizing the details.