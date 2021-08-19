Setting Up a EU Export Via a Virtual Office in the Netherlands

Asian sellers can enjoy the benefits of indulging in international trade, especially when they can cheaply export to the EU market with the help of using the opportunity that the Netherlands has to offer: low cost via a virtual office and an attractive VAT import regime.

Trading companies can use a registered address in the Netherlands that can help them tap the EU market and have a competitive edge against their rivals because the low costs can help them achieve their overall growth objectives.

Asian sellers can use virtual offices and registered addresses to help them outsource some of their services to effectively service the ever changing needs and wants of its target audience in the EU and Netherlands.

Every company in the Netherlands needs an address for registration. With the help of corporate service providers, Asian merchants can get virtual office solutions in Amsterdam that will help solve the sellers’ needs based on their preferences. The office can be operational without any physical presence.

A corporate services provider has various packaging offers such as a virtual office package can help in meeting the needs of Asian sellers by providing them with facilities such as desk, internet, and printing facilities to help in outsourcing some of the services of the company and help in setting up a global presence of their small and medium enterprise. Asian sellers are provided with an address which is fully acceptable for the legal address registration with the Amsterdam trade register.

Virtual office solutions Amsterdam

The virtual office package comes with a registered address in a shared office in Amsterdam and post-forwarding services. The comprehensive services include the use of meeting rooms, internet, telephone forwarding/answering and scanning.

Asian small and medium enterprises can compete favorably in the EU market and sell their products on platforms such as Amazon Europe and reach millions of consumers.

The benefits of using the services of a virtual office using a corporate service provider can include:

The establishment of businesses in the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam, at a minimum cost.

No long-term rent is required.

Getting a local telephone number and local address

It can be set up within a day

Get easy access to numerous support services that will help in ensuring the sellers can operate the business with minimum service delays.

The reason to have a business address in Amsterdam is to help the business in:

Having a high probability of tapping into the opportunity of having proximity to a large number of wealthy clients

Enjoy the benefits of Dutch corporate income tax rates

Dutch VAT regime and EU VAT Number

EU Tax number will make it possible for the traders to effectively trade in the EU market.

The Dutch VAT regime is the best in the EU. It will help the Asian sellers enjoy an attractive business climate that aims to have a low administrative burden and have minimal risk in having a cash-flow loss due to prepayment of VAT, which favors importing and exporting multinational enterprises.

The VAT regime helps businesses meet their VAT obligations by allowing businesses to have a VAT specialist that can help provide flexible solutions to multinational businesses in meeting its trading objectives.

Attaining a Made in Holland brand

Registration with the Trade Register

One of the legal requirements of all companies, inclusive of partnerships with sole proprietorship and coops registered in the Netherlands, is to have a registered office address. The reason for this is to provide the Dutch tax authorities, trade register, and other governmental bodies an official address through which they can be able to deliver legal notices and statutory mails.

The registered address does not need to be in the same part of the country where the business’s main operations are. However, the tax authorities prescribe that it needs to be a full, physical postal address with dedicated office space for the business and can help Asian sellers set up their business presence in the Netherlands.

If an entity is registered with the Dutch trade register, the register can provide a visiting address and a postal address to the organization. For the registration process of a company, the trade register will need proof of the right to use the business address. Therefore, you need to have a copy of the rental agreement.

Conclusion

Asian traders can enjoy the benefits of online retail platforms and digital marketing tools to raise awareness of their brand in the EU with the help of search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and social media marketing tools that will help in creating a customer base.

The traders can have a competitive edge by the low costs of virtual offices and a better cash flow because of deferred VAT payment which the Netherlands offer. An additional business hub in Amsterdam will help you serve a wider demographic. The sellers can serve the needs and wants of the customers at the grassroots.

Asian sellers can use virtual offices and registered addresses to keep fully flexible and effectively service the ever changing needs. A virtual office in the Netherlands gives access to a huge target audience: the EU market.

The registered address does not need to be in the same part of the country where the business’s main operations are. For the registration process of a company, the trade register will need proof of the right to use the business address.