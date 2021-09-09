Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Russian's Arrested for US$1.5 Million Dollar Art Theft in Pattaya
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Narcotics Police Arrest Drug Kingpin's Son in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Police Take Huge Down Gambling Website in Central Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Police Arrest Woman Killed Her Husband then Jumped Bail

Crime & Legal News

Police Officer Busted for Robbing and Shooting Gold Shop Owner

Crime & Legal News

Mother Busted for Drug Smuggling in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Russian Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Southern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Prosecutor Alleges Former Top Cop Intended to Kill Drug Suspect

Crime & Legal News

Indian Man Kills and Dismembers Compatriot Over Thai Visa Row

Crime & Legal News

Man Shot and Killed in Northern Thailand Over Loud Radio

Crime & Legal

Russian’s Arrested for US$1.5 Million Dollar Art Theft in Pattaya

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Painting, Phuket, Art, Russian's Arrested for US$1.5 Million Dollar Art Theft in Pattaya

Three Russian suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing a US$1.5 Million dollar painting from a Swiss art dealer in Pattaya last November before escaping to Phuket.

The arrests were made jointly by the Investigation Department of the Immigration Service (IB) the Immigration Department and Chon Buri provincial police.

Russian citizens Olek Tarakhnov, 51, Alek Sie, 19, Maxim Sukharev, 33, and Alena Zakharova, 33, are suspected of hiding in Phuket.

Investigators acquired a tip-off that Mr Tarakhnov and Ms Zakharova had been dwelling collectively at Grace Garden Villa, and Mr Sukharev resided alone at Habitown Villa in tambon Koh Kaew in Phuket.

Chon Buri police investigators asked Phuket Provincial Court to issue arrest warrants for the suspects and arrested them yesterday. A police source said yesterday that the four robbed a Swiss citizen and stole a painting worth US$1.5 Million dollars in Pattaya city last November.

The Russian’s were all caught and released on bail, but then skipped bail and fled to Phuket. All three claimed the incident was a misunderstanding. However, Chon Buri police said the Swiss man claimed a deal had been struck.

The Russian men agreed to buy the US$1.5 Million painting then attacked the art dealer and stole the painting. The Russian consulate in Phuket told authorities and the insurance company that its security staff will try to find the painting.

Read more trending news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog