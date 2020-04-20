Russian Tourist Discovered Surviving in a Cave in Krabi Thailand

The Krabi tourist police have found a Russian couple living in a tent inside a cave in Tonsai Bay after they were kicked out of their hotel. They have been stuck in Thailand due to the COVID-19 situation and can’t return back to Russia.

The Russian tourists tourists stated that they came to visit Krabi Province and its been over 2 months since their arrival in Thailand. Last month the couple visited the police station to file a report after their drone and camera went missing.

Police couldn’t track down their belongings so the couple had no choice but to let the issue go. Then around the beginning of the month, new safety measures shut down their hotel. They had nowhere to go and because they didn’t know anyone they had to find their own methods of survival.

They found a cave located in Tonsai Bay and set up a tent inside and have lived there ever since. The couple were taken to a private hospital for a health check. Both were healthy and were cleared of COVID-19. The couple told Krabi police that they could not get back to Russia until the COVID-19 situation improves.

Police took the Russian tourists to a hotel in Krabi, one of the 4 hotels that are allowed to remain open. The hotels are open to assist foreigners who are still stuck in Thailand.

The Russian Embassy in Thailand has been notified of the couple for further help in the future, Thai media reported

Russians forced to live in Temple

About two weeks ago Tourism authorities in Phuket helped three stranded Russian tourists who had taken shelter at a local temple. Their flight home from the Phuket Airport was cancelled because of the Covid-19 State of Emergency.

Local officials have been asked to contact the Russian embassy about the plight of the three Russians. They are presently sheltering at Wat Mai Khao, said Napasorn Kakai, director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Alexsei Galiev, 31, Nikolai Sharov, 29, and Sofia Sharova, 24, said the airline they were booked on had had stopped flying from Phuket International Airport. Because of transport restrictions imposed by the Phuket Governor. The closure of the Airport was in an effort to control the coronavirus.