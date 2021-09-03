Russian Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Southern Thailand

Police in southern Thailand have arrested a Russian man on the island of Koh Samui on charges of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to sell.

Pol Col Suparerk Pankosol, chief of Surat Thani immigration, told news media that the 47 year-old Russian man, was detained at house in Tropical Villa Eagle Nest housing estate on Koh Samui on Wednesday.

Police seized from him 16 grams of crystal meth, 200g of cocaine, 25g of ketamine, 16g of meth pills, 50 ecstasy pills, and a set of digital scales. Police have charged him with illegally possessing illicit drugs for sale.

Least month, Police on Koh Samui in southern Thailand raided a hilltop villa where a party was held in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. Thirteen Thais and 11 foreigners were arrested in a Koh Samui police

A combined team of tourist police, immigration officers converged on the Lamborghini Villa Resort Hotel near the Koh Samui airport about 10.30pm on Friday.

Police found 24 people drinking in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. There were 11 foreigners and 13 Thai Nationals

Police confiscated beer, whiskey and wine and all were detained on charges of violating the executive decree and the Communicable Disease Control Act.

During the search, police seized small amount of illegal drugs from two foreigners. A Filipino woman had a pack of 0.67 grams of cocaine in her possession and a Frenchman possessed 0.90 grams of cocaine.

The two faced an additional drug charge for having category-2 drugs in their possession.

A criminal record search for Thailand found that Chaidieo Thitichayanuwat, 30, who was among the 13 Thais caught, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Taling Chan criminal court on April 8 this year.

All were taken to the local police station for legal action and now face being expelled from Thailand.