Russian Jumps to His Death from the Roof of Police Station

A 38-year-old Russian man was found dead after he apparently jumped from the Pattaya City Police Station, Wednesday.

Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident just after 2:00 in the morning near a power pole and a currency exchange booth on Beach Road directly in front of the station.

When they arrived at the scene they found a deceased male who was lying on the ground with severe injuries.

The Russian man had sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding heavily. He also suffered a broken right leg.

A group of teenagers told police that while walking they heard something hit the ground just before seeing the body of the Russian man. They immediately told the officers inside the station what had happened.

Maj. Chaihan Pimjan told the Pattaya News that the Russian’s hands were burned and that he climbed the power pole near the police station in order to gain access to the roof.

According to the CCTV footage, the Russian stood on the edge of the roof for several minutes before suddenly jumping.

Police are investigating why the man climbed the police station and then apparently killed himself. The Russian man was later identified as Mr Stanislav Kosogin, aged 38.

His body was taken to the hospital for postmortem examination.