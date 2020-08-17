Connect with us

News Regional News

Rights Lawyer Leads Protest Challenging Thailand's Monarchy
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Boy Kills Mother, Young Brother then Himself in Southern Thailand

News Thailand Politics

Thousand Attend Pro-Democracy Rally in Bangkok Thailand

News Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Police Crack Down on Crime, 865 Arrests in 2 Days

News World News

Russia to Start Mass Production of Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine

News Thailand Politics

Thailand Sees Biggest Anti-Government Protest Prior to 2014 Coup

News Southern Thailand

Toddler Left in Scorching Hot School Van Dies after Four Days in Coma

News Regional News

Temple Monk Locks Himself in Dog Cage in Protest Over Punishment

Health News Regional News

17 Returnees to Thailand Test Positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus

News Thailand Politics

Student Protest Leader Arrested Ahead of Anti-Government Rally

News

Rights Lawyer Leads Protest Challenging Thailand’s Monarchy

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thai rights lawyer, Monarchy, Thailand, Protests

Thai rights lawyer Anon Nampa was at Thailand’s biggest demonstration in years and has emerged at forefront of a youth protest movement. Above all with his taboo-breaking call for reforms to the monarchy. Comments that could lead to Lese Majeste charges that come with a 15 year prison sentence .

“He looks quite harmless,” Rangsiman Rome, a former activist who is now an opposition member of parliament, told Reuters. “But once he gets the microphone and gets on stage or starts working, he becomes a different, serious person.”

Although the protest movement has no single leader, Anon’s Aug. 3 call for curbs on the power of the monarchy. It shook Thai politics in a way not known in living memory and made him a hero for some and a hate figure for others.

His open challenge put Anon at risk of arrest under “lese majeste” charges, which can mean 15 years in jail.

“I think there is a need for everyone to be able to talk about the monarchy openly and constructively,” Anon told Reuters. “I think society is becoming more open about this.”

Nobody to be prosecuted for lese majeste

The Royal Palace did not comment on Anon or on the protesters’ demands for change when contacted by Reuters. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has said the king requested that nobody be prosecuted for lese majeste for now.

Anon was arrested within days of his call for reform of the monarchy. Though on unrelated charges linked to earlier demonstrations, fueling the protest movement as supporters rallied at the police station before he was freed on bail.

Other student groups, meanwhile, followed up with a 10-point demand for reforms Thailand’s monarchy. The topic has gone from something discussed only in whispers to a regular theme at protests.

“We dream of a monarchy that coexists with democracy,” Anon said to cheers from a crowd of more than 10,000 people in Bangkok on Sunday, Thailand’s biggest protest in years.

Source: Reuters

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement