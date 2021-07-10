Connect with us

Restaurant Owners, Food Vendors Irate Over New Covid Restrictions
News

Restaurant Owners, Food Vendors Irate Over New Covid Restrictions

Published

4 hours ago

on

Restaurant Owners, Food Vendors Enraged Over Lockdown Restrictions

Restaurant owners and food vendors in shopping malls are irate over the new draconian lockdown measures and travel curbs, saying it will further impact their businesses.

Atchara Burarak, the owner of Iberry Group, the operator of the Iberry restaurant chain, said she agrees with the idea of containing infections, but questioned the efficacy of the fresh measures.

“With the new restrictions, we are considering temporarily closing 5-6 restaurants located on the high floors of malls as it is hard to entirely shift to delivery services,” she said.

“We may permanently close more restaurants at locations in which landlords do not want to help tenants cope with the virus crisis. We already decided to permanently close two restaurants at All Seasons Place.”

The company operates 60 restaurants. Of the total, 80% are located at shopping complexes.

“In addition to the new restrictions, the government needs to aggressively separate people who are not infected from high-risk or infected groups,” Ms Atchara said.

Nath Vongpanich, president of Central Restaurants Group, the operator of Mister Donut, Auntie Anne’s, KFC, Pepper Lunch and others, said the fresh mall closures will hurt the restaurant business because their revenue from takeaways will disappear.

“Restaurateurs are likely to feel the same pain as during the first lockdown in April last year,” Mr Nath said.

He said Mister Donut and Auntie Anne’s would see much lower revenue at some locations because both brands record the majority of sales from takeaways.

Thanyanan Baisamut, vice-chairman and vice-president of Thipsamai Padthai Pratoopee Restaurant, said the company will feel the pinch of new restrictions, but it understands the importance of curbing new infections.

Source: Bangkok Post

 

 

