Rescue Worker Dies after Receiving Booster Shot of AstraZeneca

A 40-year-old volunteer rescuer worker in Ratchaburi province has passed away after receiving a 3rd shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prasong Boonkhian, a rescuer worker for the Pathom Borom Rachanusorn Foundation, was found dead by his 64-year-old mom, Mrs. Noi Boonkhian, in his bedroom at 2 am. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Ratchaburi Healthcare facility.

The man obtained his 3rd booster at the health center on Friday at 4.17 pm.

Mr. Somkuan Boonkhian, Prasong’s 43-year-old brother, stated to the Bangkok Post that he was healthy and well balanced and hardly ever fell ill.

He told the post that after his AstraZeneca vaccination, his brother started coughing around midnight. He grumbled from his room: “I’m sure to die tonight”.

Later in the evening, his mother checked in on him at 2 am and found him dead next to his bed, Mr. Somkuan stated.

The mother, Mrs. Noi, stated she cautioned her boy over obtaining a third shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, however, the foundation had currently put his name on the list so he felt obliged to get it. “I want to seek justice for my son his mother said. My boy was healthy and I never believed he would die due to this.

“He delighted in aiding individuals as well as would constantly go to support anyone whenever an accident took place,” she stated.

“The family members are gathering evidence to submit to state agencies to assist establish the reason for his death. I won’t allow other family members to experience the exact same misfortune,” Mrs. Noi said.

AstraZeneca related deaths

Last Saturday, the Disease Control Department director-general Opas Karnkawinpong stated Thailand has actually carried out 40 million dosages of vaccines, of which 628 receivers had actually passed away.

Just one case was found to be straight pertaining to the vaccination, with the person catching apoplexy as well as thrombocytopenia.

Professionals believed the fatalities of 249 recipients were not associated with the injection however from various other elements– such as a nervous system infection, serious pneumonia, septicemia, stomach bleeding, and also harmful mushrooms.

The experts stated they might not end the cause of death in 32 other cases.

“As just one case from 40 million receivers has actually been connected to the vaccine, it shows the vaccination is risk-free and also uses more advantages than prospective negative effects,” Dr. Opas claimed.

World Health Organization on AZ

Updated on 17 March 2021 to reflect the reality that WHO has actually listed two variations of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency situation usage. A more upgrade was made on 19 April 2021to mirror the most up-to-date THAT Global Advisory Committee on Vaccination Safety statement.

The THAT Strategic Advisory Team of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has issued acting suggestions for use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (AZD1222).

The AZD1222 vaccine against COVID-19 has an efficacy of 63.09% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Longer dose intervals within the 8 to 12 weeks range are associated with greater vaccine efficacy.