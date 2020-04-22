Released Covid-19 Patient Returns to Chiang Rai Hospital

Chiang Rai health officials have reported that one of the nine Covid-19 Coronavirus patients who had recovered has returned to hospital. Mr Thotathep said the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness.

The man was readmitted to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital for further testing. According to Mr Thotathep Bunthong a Chiang Rai Public Health Doctor, they haven’t confirmed that his illness is Covid-19 virus. He said that it may be possible that the patient didn’t developed enough antibodies from the virus casing a relapse.

Once they had test results back from the lab they would know more about the mans condition.



In march a woman in Northeastern Thailand was re-infected with the Covid-19 after allegedly being cured. The 38 year-old woman had returned from overseas in March and was found to be infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus. She was admitted to Hospital in Bangkok and recovered, then decided to return to her hometown.

However, between April 3-5 she became sick again and went for a test. The result showed that her throat was infected with the Covid-19 Coronavirus,

Meanwhile, Amid the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have claimed that half of the patients they treated for mild COVID-19 infection still had the novel coronavirus for up to eight days after symptoms disappeared. A finding that explains why controlling the spread of the disease has been difficult.

The research, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, assessed 16 patients with COVID-19. All were treated and released from the Treatment Center of PLA General Hospital in Beijing between January 28 and February 9, 2020.

A reason behind the growing number of relapse cases of COVID-19 could also be linked to the lower level of immunity developed in such patients.

They said the patients were discharged after their recovery and confirmation of negative viral status by at least two consecutive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Recently, South Korea had reported over 150 COVID-19 positive cases among patients who had earlier fully recovered, the report suggested.

The public health system will get an extra burden if patients already infected with the novel coronavirus continues to be at risk of getting infected again, it stated.