Red Bull Heir’s Hit-and-Run Case Sees Another Probe Launched

Thailand’s General’s Public Prosecutor Commission has set up a committee to conduct a serious disciplinary investigation into a former assistant attorney general who dropped the reckless driving charge against Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya.

The chairman of the commission, Pachara Yutidhammadamrong, said they had decided that the investigation committee should be formed because of the recklessness of former Deputy Attorney General Nate Naksuk in handling the Vorayuth Hitandrun case.

He said the committee of the Public Prosecutor Commission would determine whether Mr. Nate made a decision that caused serious harm. If they found that Mr. Nate had committed a serious disciplinary offence, he would be retrospectively dismissed.

Last year, Mr. Nate decided to withdraw the charge of reckless driving resulting in death against the Red Bull heir Mr. Vorayuth. On September 3, 2012, Mr. Vorayuth, aka “Boss” driving a black Ferrari ran over the motorcycle ridden by Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. The police officer was killed immediately.

The limitation period for reckless driving resulting in death in Thailand is 15 years and ends on September 3, 2027.

Red Bull Sailing Team

In other Red Bull News, Austrian sailing legends Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher led Red Bull Sailing to victory at the GC32 world championship in Villasimius, Sardinia, Italy.

In November, the Austrian team fought a fight for young and old against Alinghi from Switzerland, two-time America’s Cup winner, in the third act of the GC32 Racing Tour.

This World Cup was particularly significant for Hagara, 55, and Steinacher, 53, because 2021 marks their last competition season.

With two Olympic gold medals and many other worlds, European and national titles, they are the most important in Austria. successful summer athletes.