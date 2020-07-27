Red Bull Brand Distances itself from Thai Heir as Boycott Calls Grow

Thai energy drink brand Red Bull is now distancing itself from the founder’s grandson who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run case. Calls to boycott Red Bull products is growing after the Red Bull heir’s charges were suddenly dropped in Thailand.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, is the grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya who created the Thai energy drink Red Bull. He was charged after crashing his black Ferrari into a policeman in 2012. Even more he dragging his body of the policeman for dozens of meters before fleeing the accident scene.

Police said on Friday his charges, which included speeding, fatal hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death, were dropped. In a case that has raised questions about crime and punishment for the rich elite in Thailand.

TCP Group, which owns the Thai Red Bull brand, said it is run by Mr. Vorayuth’s uncle. Furthermore its not directly associated with Vorayuth. Mr. Vorayuth father has part ownership in the international Red Bull brand that the grandfather had co-founded with an Austrian partner.

“TCP Group would like to clarify that Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya has never assumed any role in the management and daily operations of TCP Group. He was never a shareholder, nor has he held any executive position within TCP Group,” the company said in a statement on late Saturday.

“The company’s executives, shareholders and employees are not involved in the case. Even more all aspects and the case is a personal affair of Mr Vorayuth Boss Yoovidhya.”

Thai Boycott Red Bull products

#บอสอยู่วิทยา #BoycottRedBull Red Bull’s Family give 300 million baht to the government – it money to support the government or money for the red bull’s heirs to be freed from legal process.

I think it seem to be the latter. pic.twitter.com/VXcqcDlAjr — Against the Dictatorship!! (@fuckyou_prayed) July 24, 2020

Dear World Please help Thailand #BoycottRedBull #บอสกระทิงแดง It’s because Red Bull’s Family give 300 million baht to Thai government – to support the gov. or money for the red bull’s heirs to be freed from legal process. Due to he was drunk driving and caused to kill a police pic.twitter.com/tOK22ojiXn — † NASA cant bring you back✖️ (@ahumanfrompluto) July 25, 2020

Many Thais are angered by the move to drop the Red bull heirs charges. Also prompted allegations of impunity for the rich elite in Thailand, The move by prospectors also sparked calls on social media to boycott Red Bull products.

TCP Group said it was “fully aware of the situation and truly understands consumer sentiments regarding the incident.”

Vorayuth’s grandfather was also listed as the third-richest person in Thailand. He died in 2012 aged 88, with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

The Red Bull GmbH brand has been promoted internationally through a Formula One racing team; Aston Martin Red Bull Racing; and also in the United States by soccer team the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Asia One