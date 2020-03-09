Qatar Imposes Temporary Travel Ban on Visitors from Thailand

Qatar has temporarily barred travelers from Thailand and 13 other countries from March 9 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Qatar’s health department reported 3 new coronavirus cases Sunday bringing the countries total to 15.

The travel ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and also Thailand. Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

A health department spokesperson said the newest case is a Qatari national who returned from Iran. Adding that that he was also placed under quarantine.

Qatar has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for arrivals to Qatar from countries that have reported a large number of coronavirus cases, including Thailand.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has now spread to more than 93 countries.

The global death toll is nearing 3,500, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency, the WHO recently updated the global risk level to “very high.”

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has introduced a new commercial policythat allows passengers to change travel plans without incurring a fee. Qatar Airways passengers that have booked or will book flights for travel up to 30 June 2020 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge. They can alter the dates of their booking or exchanging their ticket for a travel voucher valid for one year.

Both the changes can be carried out up to three days prior to departure.

The commercial policy is designed to give Qatar Airways’ passengers confidence when booking flights. Above all in light of the coronavirus impact on travel.

Qatar Airways Change fees

According to TTRweekly the fee will be waived if reservations are changed at least three days before departure. Fare difference may apply.

Travel Voucher

Reissue unused value for a voucher “To be used for future travel”. The voucher will be valid for one year from its issuance date.

Refund penalty

It will be waived if cancellations are made at least three days before departure

Valid for any of Qatar Airways’ published fares purchased either directly from QR or through travel agents.