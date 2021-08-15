Protesters in Thailand Ramp Up Pressure for Prime Minister to Resign

Tens of Thousands of anti-government protesters throughout Thailand blared their car and motorcycle horns on Sunday calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

The honking “car mob” rallies in Bangkok and other provinces began at 6pm during the playing of the national anthem.

The anti-government rallies were organised by red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar and activist Somsak Boonngam-anong. Other groups, including Tha Lu Fah, also took part in the parades.

People lined the streets to show support for the demonstrators as the convoys passed by.

Police secured key locations in Bangkok, including the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police near Ratchaprasong intersection — the starting point for one of the rallies — and a section of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road leading to the residence of Gen Prayut, where they blocked the road with freight containers to forestall a march on his house.

The anti-government protesters demanded Prime Minister Gen Prayut resign over the government’s inept handling of the Covid-19 crisis. New cases and deaths surging throughout the country because of his governments failure to procure sufficient vaccines that are effective against the delta variant.

His government has relied heavily on Sinovac from China that is ineffective against the delta variant.

Meanwhile, The Thaiger reports a Thai national allegedly modified the Thai language Wikipedia entry for Thailand virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan to include that Dr Yong is also a “Sinovac salesman for the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration”. He is now facing charges such as criminal defamation and maybe computer crimes.

Bangkok police searched the 24 year old aspiring scribe’s home and seized his mobile phone. The device was allegedly used in the illicit editing. The sardonic CV line has already been deleted from Dr Yong’s Wikipedia page. The charges and search followed a complaint filed by a representative of Dr Yong.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Thaiger