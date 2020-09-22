Pro-Democracy Netizens Call for Boycott Over Silent Thai Celebrities

Pro-Democracy Netizens are calling for a boycott of Thai stars and idols who have stayed silent about the pro-democracy movement. The rally on Sept 19 – 20, organised by United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, was a huge success. Its was attended by tens of thousands of people from across the country. Also with active participation by Thai netizens.

The rally ended on Sunday morning, but people on social media continued to discuss and share information. They especially targeted famous artists, and manufacturers of products, who did not voice support for democracy.

Pro-democracy netizens have been campaigning to ban products linked with capitalism. Also actors who did not show support for democracy. Including blacklisting actors who had once joined the People’s Democratic Reform Committee protest against the Yingluck Shinawatra government, Asia One reports.

The latest movement is to ban Thai idols of the K-pop industry with the hashtag #แบนแทกุกไลน์ (ban Thai idol well-known to Korean people) or #แบนไอดอลคนไทยในเกาหลี (ban Thai Idols in South Korea) on Twitter.

Many netizens said they have “unfollowed” their favorites and would stop patronizing them because of their silence.

Charges Filed Against Pro-democracy protesters

Meanwhile, two police complaints have been filed against student protest leaders in Thailand. The complaints include an accusation of lese majeste. The complaints come after the weekend protest at Sanam Luang.

One complaint accused the protest leaders of lese majeste as defined by Section 112 of the Criminal Code in Thailand. While the other is centered around the installation of a pro-democracy plaque, (which has since been removed) at Sanam Luang.

Thai Police said they will take the strongest legal actions possible against the protesters and their backers for undermining the monarchy. He added that several protesters have already been charged on both counts.

According to the police, around 10 protesters will be charged with violating the Public Assembly Act, as well as several sections of the Criminal Code, while up to four protest leaders will be charged with lese majeste.