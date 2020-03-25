Connect with us

News Thailand Politics

Private Sector Seeks Clarity on Possible State of Emergency Curfews
Advertisement

News Tourism

Foreign Travellers to Thailand Being Denied Entry and Deported

Health News

Thailand's Prime Minster Invokes State of Emergency Decree

World News

Spain's Elderly Abandoned and Left Dead in Retirement Homes

News Regional News

Thailand Covid-19 Deaths Now at 4 as Infections Climbs to 827

News Northen Thailand Regional News

Migrant Workers Let Through 'Closed' Checkpoints Due to Riot Fears

News Asia

India Executes 4 Men for Rape and Murder of New Deli Woman

News

Migrant Workers Flee Thailand for their Home Countries

Health News

Thailand's Covid-19 Cases Increase By 122 Raising Total to 721

News Regional News

Tens of Thousand Flee Bangkok Amid Covid-19 Lockdown Thread

News

Private Sector Seeks Clarity on Possible State of Emergency Curfews

Published

45 mins ago

on

State of Emergency

The Thai government state of emergency will go into effect on Thursday, possibly leading to a curfew and a number of other travel restrictions. Businesses are once again have been left scrambling to adjust to the fast-changing conditions of the Covid-19 crisis.

While the announcement was scant on details, the possibility of a curfew poses yet another hurdle to a private sector. A sector already dealing with intense logistical challenges from the coronavirus outbreak.

Not only will the curfew inhibit the lives of individuals growing restless from quarantine, but it raises serious questions. Above all of how it will affect supply chains and companies that operate at night. Companies that provide essential services like transport and logistics. Furthermore even Thai food delivery services like Grab food or food panda.

In response, businesses are calling on the Thai government to provide more clarity. Above all to limit the uncertainty plaguing markets around the world, the Bangkok Post reports.

Thailand’s State of Emergency

Thailand’s Prime Minister has said he will invoke an state of emergency decree on Thursday with the aim of limiting people’s movements. Above all forcing them to stay at home in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus.

In a live televised announcement at Government House, Prayut Chan-o-cha said the new requirements will be implemented on Thursday. Furthermore a committee will be formed to work out measures on a daily basis.

This latest move comes in response to a Public Health Department report on Tuesday that the virus has claimed three more lives. Consequently raising Thailand’s death toll to four. Furthermore 106 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 827.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: