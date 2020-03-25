Private Sector Seeks Clarity on Possible State of Emergency Curfews

The Thai government state of emergency will go into effect on Thursday, possibly leading to a curfew and a number of other travel restrictions. Businesses are once again have been left scrambling to adjust to the fast-changing conditions of the Covid-19 crisis.

While the announcement was scant on details, the possibility of a curfew poses yet another hurdle to a private sector. A sector already dealing with intense logistical challenges from the coronavirus outbreak.

Not only will the curfew inhibit the lives of individuals growing restless from quarantine, but it raises serious questions. Above all of how it will affect supply chains and companies that operate at night. Companies that provide essential services like transport and logistics. Furthermore even Thai food delivery services like Grab food or food panda.

In response, businesses are calling on the Thai government to provide more clarity. Above all to limit the uncertainty plaguing markets around the world, the Bangkok Post reports.

Thailand’s State of Emergency

Thailand’s Prime Minister has said he will invoke an state of emergency decree on Thursday with the aim of limiting people’s movements. Above all forcing them to stay at home in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus.

In a live televised announcement at Government House, Prayut Chan-o-cha said the new requirements will be implemented on Thursday. Furthermore a committee will be formed to work out measures on a daily basis.

This latest move comes in response to a Public Health Department report on Tuesday that the virus has claimed three more lives. Consequently raising Thailand’s death toll to four. Furthermore 106 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 827.

