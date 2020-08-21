Prayut Extends State of Emergency as Anti-Government Sentiment Grows

Despite Thailand going 90 days without a single local covid-19 coronavirus case the Government has extend its state of emergency for another month. Thailand’s state of emergency has been extended from Sept 1 to 30 as proposed by the National Security Council. The decision would be proposed to cabinet for approval.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said “It is necessary to have legal authority to prevent and solve problems efficiently.” Furthermore so that the crisis will be handled swiftly, harmoniously and effectively. Because high-risk business and activities were allowed to resume. Including full-scale services at all schools and educational institutions.

People were a main risk factor so it was important to control the arrivals and departures of people. Including migrant workers in order to curb the disease. The imposition of the state of emergency decree on public administration in emergency situations will not affect the everyday life of people and businesses could operate as usual, Dr Taweesin said.

CCSA also permitted spectators at sports competitions and passenger buses and boats can fully use their capacities.

“However, the numbers of spectators must be reduced to prevent congestion. Conventional crowds at boxing stadiums will not happen. The numbers of spectators will be controlled in accordance with the types of sports and the natures of their spectators.

For football matches where people will be shouting, the number of spectators will be limited at 25% of the capacity of their stadiums.

Emergency Decree to Stifle Anti-Government Sentiment

Meanwhile, Human rights activists believe that decision to extend the state of emergency decree in Thailand is to allow the government to suppress anti-government sentiment. The Thai government’s extension of its state of emergency is an apparent pretext for violating basic rights, Human Rights Watch said

Since the state of emergency was declared on March 24 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has stifled dissenting voices and critical opinions. Thai authorities have also shut down criticism from the media, and the general public about their response to the pandemic.

Using both the Emergency Decree and the Computer-Related Crime Act’s “anti-fake news” provisions. The decree grants officials immunity from prosecution for any human rights violations they commit.

The Emergency Decree provides Thai authorities unchecked powers to suppress fundamental freedoms with zero accountability, said Brad Adams, Asia director.“There is no legitimate basis for extending this decree. The decree allows for the arbitrary and disproportionate restriction of rights guaranteed under international law and the Thai constitution.

While the Thai government has a responsibility to adopt measures to protect people from the pandemic, the government has not offered evidence to justify the extension of its limitless state of emergency,” Adams said.

Extending the emergency will allow Thai authorities to continue to repress contrary views. Police can arrest critics, and ban peaceful anti-government rallies.

Anti-Government Protest Leaders in Thailand to Be Charged with Sedition