Pork Prices Expected to Remain High for at Least a Year

The director-general of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) predicts that pork prices will fall back into their normal range in about eight months to a year.

Mr Soravis Thaneto briefed the media on Friday about ongoing efforts to control the price, as well as a meeting he had earlier with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on the matter.

A survey has been ordered by Gen Prayut into the precise number of pigs raised for slaughter in Thailand. This survey will be conducted by the Ministry of the Interior, he said.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, the Minister of Energy said that he supports lowering the tax rate on animal feed to help control its price.

Additionally, he met with senior officials from the Finance Ministry, the Energy Ministry, the Bank of Thailand (BoT), and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Pork rise due to African Swine Flu

“If a tax reduction on animal feed does not put an added burden on the government, we will consider it,” the deputy prime minister said.

As for the DLD chief, despite the calls for him to step down over an alleged cover-up of information relating to the domestic prevalence of African swine fever (ASF) in the country in recent years, he said his success in leading the containment of previous livestock outbreaks such as lumpy skin disease in horses should speak for itself.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on insisted that “The DLD has not covered up any information about ASF in Thailand”.

As part of the department’s prevention measures, he said a total of 112,752 pigs owned by 3,239 farmers had been culled previously, while a total of 470.42 million baht had been paid in three rounds of compensation to affected farmers.

The cabinet has approved a request by the DLD for a further 574.11 million baht in compensation to be paid to another 4,941 swine farmers whose 159,453 pigs have been culled as part of the latest round of precautions, he said.