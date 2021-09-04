Police Take Huge Down Gambling Website in Central Thailand

Police have arrested six people in raids on three houses in central Thailand’s Chon Buri province for allegedly operating a gambling website with almost US$1 Million in monthly circulation.

Officers from Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) raided the three houses and arrest six people involved in operating the website gambling website Ufamcm.com.

The website took bets for football gambling, bingo and fish shooting games, investigators said.

Four men and two women were arrested at the three houses. Four computers, seven monitors, one laptop computer, five mobile phones, 20 bank account passbooks and other items were also seized.

Police investigators said the suspects had been jointly running the gambling website, which had more than US$ 925,000.00 a month in circulation.

Pol Maj Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the deputy national police chief, said the investigation would be expanded to find others involved. Investigators would track the money trail of the bank accounts linked to the site.

In July, Thailand’s Cyber Police have arrested 18 people in a raided two houses being used as bases for an online gambling syndicate in Pathum Thani on Monday morning.

A Cyber police spokesperson said investigators had learned that two houses were being used by a gambling syndicate operating a network offering online gambling sites and betting on football matches.

Cyber police armed with search warrants issued by the Thanyaburi Court in Pathum Thani raided a house in the Phum Pirom Housing Estate and a house in the Thanya Pirom Housing Estate in Thanyaburi.

They arrested 18 people running the operation. They also seized 16 computers, eight luxury cars and 11 million baht in cash for further examination.

The suspects were all charged with illegally operating online gambling and violating the emergency Covid-19 decree.