Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Police Take Huge Down Gambling Website in Central Thailand
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Police Arrest Woman Killed Her Husband then Jumped Bail

Crime & Legal News

Police Officer Busted for Robbing and Shooting Gold Shop Owner

Crime & Legal News

Mother Busted for Drug Smuggling in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Russian Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Southern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Prosecutor Alleges Former Top Cop Intended to Kill Drug Suspect

Crime & Legal News

Indian Man Kills and Dismembers Compatriot Over Thai Visa Row

Crime & Legal News

Man Shot and Killed in Northern Thailand Over Loud Radio

Crime & Legal News

Former Police Chief's "Joe Ferrari" Now Denies all Charges

Crime & Legal News

Former Police Chief Charged with Manslaughter Denied Bail

Crime & Legal

Police Take Huge Down Gambling Website in Central Thailand

Published

27 mins ago

on

Police Take Huge Down Gambling Website in Central Thailand

Police have arrested six people in raids on three houses in central Thailand’s Chon Buri province for allegedly operating a gambling website with almost US$1 Million in monthly circulation.

Officers from Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) raided the three houses and arrest six people involved in operating the website gambling website Ufamcm.com.

The website took bets for football gambling, bingo and fish shooting games, investigators said.

Four men and two women were arrested at the three houses. Four computers, seven monitors, one laptop computer, five mobile phones, 20 bank account passbooks and other items were also seized.

Police investigators said the suspects had been jointly running the gambling website, which had more than US$ 925,000.00 a month in circulation.

Pol Maj Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the deputy national police chief, said the investigation would be expanded to find others involved. Investigators would track the money trail of the bank accounts linked to the site.

In July, Thailand’s Cyber Police have arrested 18 people in a raided two houses being used as bases for an online gambling syndicate in Pathum Thani on Monday morning.

A Cyber police spokesperson said investigators had learned that two houses were being used by a gambling syndicate operating a network offering online gambling sites and betting on football matches.

Cyber police armed with search warrants issued by the Thanyaburi Court in Pathum Thani raided a house in the Phum Pirom Housing Estate and a house in the Thanya Pirom Housing Estate in Thanyaburi.

They arrested 18 people running the operation. They also seized 16 computers, eight luxury cars and 11 million baht in cash for further examination.

The suspects were all charged with illegally operating online gambling and violating the emergency Covid-19 decree.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog