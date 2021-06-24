Police Take Down Euro 2020 Online Gambling Site in Northern Thailand

Police in northern Thailand have taken down an Euro 2020 online gambling site and arrested two men in Mae Sot district of Tak on Wednesday. They were charged with hosting online gambling during the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Immigration police arrested Mr. Siwa Malipuang, 36 and Mr. Siwakorn Meesiri, 22, and seized equipment used to link with an online gambling network.

Police impounded six desktop and notebook computers, 19 ATM cards and 19 bankbooks. They also found about 200 grams of marijuana in the house. The raid was led by immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang.

He said the suspects confessed and said they worked as administrators for the online gambling website. They handled 10-20 million baht worth of bets per month.

The Online gambling administrators were hired by foreign gambling networks, operating at many locations along the western border in Tak, the immigration commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Police in Bangkok busted an online gambling operation that netted US$3 million per month and arrested 19 people during a raid at a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district.

The gambling operation was spread over three condominium rooms at Pinklao River Park View condominium in Bangkok, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy national police chief, told reporters on Friday.

Arresting officers seized 8 computers, 30 monitors, 27 mobile phones, 7 bank account books and 17 ATM cards. The raid followed an investigation into gambling website PGSLOT889.com.

Pol Gen Damrongsak told reporters police tracked the online gambling operation down to three rooms on the 11th and 15th floors of a condominium building in Bangkok’s Noi district.

Police were armed with a search warrant from the Criminal Court, police searched the three rooms. They arrested 8 men and 11 women found running the online gambling operation in the three rooms. All were being held in custody and face gambling charges.

Investigators estimated at least US$3 million in bets had been circulating through the network each month.