Connect with us

News Northen Thailand

Police Take Down Drug Network in Northern Thailand, Assets Seized
Advertisement

News Regional News

Anti-Government Protest Leaders in Thailand to Be Charged with Sedition

News Northen Thailand

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Northern Thailand as Tropical Storm Nears

News Southern Thailand

Boy Kills Mother, Young Brother then Himself in Southern Thailand

News Regional News

Rights Lawyer Leads Protest Challenging Thailand's Monarchy

News Thailand Politics

Thousand Attend Pro-Democracy Rally in Bangkok Thailand

News Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Police Crack Down on Crime, 865 Arrests in 2 Days

News World News

Russia to Start Mass Production of Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine

News Thailand Politics

Thailand Sees Biggest Anti-Government Protest Prior to 2014 Coup

News Southern Thailand

Toddler Left in Scorching Hot School Van Dies after Four Days in Coma

News

Police Take Down Drug Network in Northern Thailand, Assets Seized

Published

34 mins ago

on

Drug Network, Thailand, Assets Seized Assets Seized

Police in northern Thailand have arrested six suspects who worked for the drug network operated by Boonmee “Jae” Phromma. They also seized assets worth Bt5.7 million in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Four women and two men were arrested and charged with money laundering.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarupporn said police seized three cars, two motorcycles, a house in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. They also discovered four bank accounts, five ATM cards and other valuables, with a combined value of about Bt5.7 million.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon said narcotics suppression police had arrested drug network leader Boonmee and two accomplices in possession of 140,000 meth pills in Northern Thailand last year.

Investigators learned that Mr Boonmee had a woman accomplice, Sawittree Iemsa-ard, who set up bank accounts to receive money from drug customers. Ms Sawittree was later arrested along with Chatchana Taengthong, who bought drugs from Mr Boonmee, Pol Lt Gen Amphon said.

Drug Network, Northern Thailand Assets Seized

They also learned that Mr Boonmee’s drug network ran a grocery and soil trucking businesses in Myanmar. They believe they were fronts for his drug trading.

Acting on further evidence, they obtained court arrest warrants for the six new suspects. Police raided five locations in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai; and Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai.

The drug network had about 40 million baht in circulation each month, the regional police chief said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here