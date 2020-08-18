Police Take Down Drug Network in Northern Thailand, Assets Seized

Police in northern Thailand have arrested six suspects who worked for the drug network operated by Boonmee “Jae” Phromma. They also seized assets worth Bt5.7 million in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Four women and two men were arrested and charged with money laundering.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarupporn said police seized three cars, two motorcycles, a house in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. They also discovered four bank accounts, five ATM cards and other valuables, with a combined value of about Bt5.7 million.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon said narcotics suppression police had arrested drug network leader Boonmee and two accomplices in possession of 140,000 meth pills in Northern Thailand last year.

Investigators learned that Mr Boonmee had a woman accomplice, Sawittree Iemsa-ard, who set up bank accounts to receive money from drug customers. Ms Sawittree was later arrested along with Chatchana Taengthong, who bought drugs from Mr Boonmee, Pol Lt Gen Amphon said.

They also learned that Mr Boonmee’s drug network ran a grocery and soil trucking businesses in Myanmar. They believe they were fronts for his drug trading.

Acting on further evidence, they obtained court arrest warrants for the six new suspects. Police raided five locations in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai; and Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai.

The drug network had about 40 million baht in circulation each month, the regional police chief said.