Police Seized 6 Million Meth Pills, 3 Drug Runners Arrested

After a vehicle chase late Friday night, drug suppression police seized 6 million methamphetamine pills found inside a vehicle abandoned by a drug gang in the Khun Tan district of Chiang Rai.

Three suspects were later captured by the Pha Muang Task Force.

Since receiving intelligence that a large number of drugs would be smuggled into Thailand via Laos, drug suppression officers have been keeping a close eye on routes along the Mekong River in Chiang Saen and Chiang Khong districts of the northern province.

The police spotted a Toyota Vigo pickup truck with Phayao licence plates travelling through Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district on its way to Thoeng district with three vehicles following it.

Despite the officers signalling the vehicles to stop, the drivers sped off before they could be pulled over. As a result, the police gave chase and alerted soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force to assist them in stopping the vehicles.

Eventually, the Toyota Vigo pickup truck was stopped at a checkpoint on the route between Khun Tan and Doi Phayapipak in the Khun Tan district.

Three Men Arrested by Police

Drug Suppression officers and soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force searched the vehicle and found three men inside but no drugs.

Police identified the three men as Mr Tong, 25, from Phayao; Mr Phonthat, 23, from Chiang Rai, and Mr Chatchai, 21, from Chiang Rai. All three are being held in police custody at the Chang Khong police station.

Officers pursuing the remaining vehicles found a Mitsubishi Pajero with Bangkok license plates abandoned at Pabong village in the Khun Tan district along the Thoeng-Khun Tan route.

During a search for drugs, 30 fertiliser sacks were found which contained 6 million methamphetamine pills.

Three of the arrested men were taken to the police station for questioning. Police are continuing to investigate the remaining suspects.