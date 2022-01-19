Police Seize Over 15 Million Meth Pills in Northern Thailand

A drug courier was arrested and 6.6 million meth pills were seized after a car chase in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on Wednesday. The suspect was later handed over to Mae Sai police.

During the early hours of the morning, a Toyota Isuzu MU-X SUV drove through a military checkpoint, ignoring a signal to pull over for a search.

The soldiers manning the checkpoint pursued the SUV until they overtook it and stopped it at San Thanon Nua village in Tambon Si Muang Chum, Mae Sai district.

They found 33 bags of meth pills containing 6.6 million pills inside the vehicle when they searched it. Mr Vachirapong Promwongsa, 28, of Sing Buri province, was arrested.

The large drug seizure in the North was attributed to intelligence operations by drug suppression agencies in the north, according to Lt Gen Boonyuen, commander of the North Region Drug Suppression Operation Centre.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, reported 8.6 methamphetamine pills were seized at police checkpoints across three northern provinces.

On January 14th police in Phrae province were manning an x-ray checkpoint when they examined an Isuzu pickup and found 12 foam boxes filled with about 2.3 million meth pills hidden under boxes of vegetables.

Also on Jan 14th in Chiang Rai province, drug suppression police stopped a Mitsubishi Pajero and a Toyota Revo pickup. Police found 30 bags containing about 6 million meth pills in the Mitsubishi Pajero.

In the third incident, a Toyota pickup and a Toyota Corolla were stopped for a search at a drug checkpoint in Lampang province on Jan 15th. In the two vehicles, police found 143 packages containing 286,000 meth pills.

A total of three men were arrested.