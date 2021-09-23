Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Police Seize Assets of Drug Dealers Worth 58 Million Baht
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

Cyclist Plunges 30 Meters to his Death in Northern Thailand

News Regional News

Temple Rehab Centre Accused of Human Rights Violations

News Regional News

Malaysia Transgender "Nur Sajat" Applies for UNHCR Protection

News Northern Thailand

Frenchman's Dog Shelter Faces Legal Action and Complaints

Crime & Legal News

Cybercrime Police Arrest Couple for Streaming Lovemaking Online

Economy & Business News

Chase Bank Launches New Digital Bank in the U.K

Economy & Business News

Bank of Thailand Says Increasing Debt Ceiling Will Aide Economy

News World News

US Treasury Dept Sanctions SUEX Cryptocurrency Exchange

Crime & Legal News

Red Bull Heir's Hit-and-Run Case Sees Another Probe Launched

News

Police Seize Assets of Drug Dealers Worth 58 Million Baht

Published

1 min ago

on

Drug Suppression Police Seize Assets Worth 58 Million Baht

Drug suppression police in northeastern Thailand have seized assets worth approximately 58 million baht allegedly acquired through the drugs trade, a police official said Wednesday.

The drug suppression official said the seizures followed drug suppression operations in Northeastern Thailand between July 12-Oct 27, 2020. He said the seizures involved police officials and officials from Thailand’s Narcotic Control Board.

The operations led to the arrests of four suspected drug syndicate members on April 3, 2021. Arrest warrants were issued by the Bung Kan Court in Isan.

Using information from those suspects and arrests drug suppression police on Wednesday searched four locations in Sam Phran District of Nakhon Pathom province and seized assets including cars; bank accounts and land title deeds worth approximately 15 million baht.

later that day, drug suppression officials teams searched a jewellery trading company in Mae Sot district, Tak, Thailand and also a luxury condominium in Bangkok. Police seized assets including land title deeds; cars; cash and jewelry worth approximately 43.85 million baht.

The total approximate value of the drug suppression police seized asset on Wednesday totalled 58.85 million baht.

A police source said that in an examination of financial transactions of the suspects from 2012-2021, approximately 2.5 billion baht circulated through their bank accounts.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog