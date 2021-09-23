Police Seize Assets of Drug Dealers Worth 58 Million Baht

Drug suppression police in northeastern Thailand have seized assets worth approximately 58 million baht allegedly acquired through the drugs trade, a police official said Wednesday.

The drug suppression official said the seizures followed drug suppression operations in Northeastern Thailand between July 12-Oct 27, 2020. He said the seizures involved police officials and officials from Thailand’s Narcotic Control Board.

The operations led to the arrests of four suspected drug syndicate members on April 3, 2021. Arrest warrants were issued by the Bung Kan Court in Isan.

Using information from those suspects and arrests drug suppression police on Wednesday searched four locations in Sam Phran District of Nakhon Pathom province and seized assets including cars; bank accounts and land title deeds worth approximately 15 million baht.

later that day, drug suppression officials teams searched a jewellery trading company in Mae Sot district, Tak, Thailand and also a luxury condominium in Bangkok. Police seized assets including land title deeds; cars; cash and jewelry worth approximately 43.85 million baht.

The total approximate value of the drug suppression police seized asset on Wednesday totalled 58.85 million baht.

A police source said that in an examination of financial transactions of the suspects from 2012-2021, approximately 2.5 billion baht circulated through their bank accounts.