Police Seize 70 Million Baht in Assets from Money Launderer

Police have arrested a man for allegedly laundering money for a drug cartel run by the notorious “Nu Chen” and impounded 70 million baht in assets from his home in central Bangkok.

The man was taken into custody at his house in Suan Luang district of Bangkok on Tuesday, Narcotics Suppression Police announced on Thursday. Provincial Police and Narcotics Suppression Police were also involved in the raid.

Narcotics Suppression Police said Mr. Samadcha Arkahen, 42, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by a Court in Mae Sot Thailand for alleged money laundering.

His arrest followed an extended investigation into the seizure of 1.5 tons of crystal meth in Mae Sot by narcotics police. The drugs belonged to the notorious “Nu Chen”.

Narcotics Suppression officers later linked Mr. Samadcha to the drug syndicate run by Nu Chen and to his partner Lin Chal. Ms. Lin Chal allegedly looked after the money-laundering side of the business. Court arrest warrants were obtained for Mr. Thapanan and Ms. Lin. She was caught but Mr. Thapanan had been on the lam until Tuesday.

The ONCB secretary-general said the arresting team seized 23 million baht and US$10,000 from Mr. Samadcha’s home. They also seized 18 kilograms of gold, two cars and two property title deeds. The total seizure was worth an estimated 70 million baht.

Meanwhile, Two drug runners have were arrested in southern Thailand while transporting 1.3 million meth pills and one kilogram of crystal meth.

During questioning, the two admitted they were hired to smuggle the drugs Ratchaburi to Narathiwat province. They said they were paid 200,000 baht each time.

They have also been charged with trafficking drugs with the intent to sell.

