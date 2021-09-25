Police Raid Resort Hotel in Bangkok Arresting 59 Partygoers

Police from the Special Operations branch on Saturday raided the Galaxy Resort in Bangkok and arrested 59 partygoers who were caught taking illicit drugs.

When the Special Operations Police arrived, they heard extremely loud music coming from a hotel room. When they entered the room they found 59 young people drinking and taking drugs inside.

During the search, the police discovered 61 ecstasy pills and 8.53 grams of ketamine on the partygoers.

Pol Col Apisan Chaiyarat who led the raid said the suspects had booked hotel rooms at the Galaxy Resort to stay overnight. A birthday party was held in a reception room.

The Special Operations team took all partygoers to the police station for Covid-19 testing under the emergency decree order. All tested negative. They were also made to undergo drug tests.

All the partygoers have been charged with being with and or colluding in illegal possession of illegal drugs; illegal gathering and holding an activity in a crowded violating the emergency decree and the communicable disease control law.

They were held in police custody at Khok Khram police station in Bangkok. Authorities planned to summon the hotel owner to face, emergency decree and the communicable disease control law charges.