Police Officer Survives Fiery Crash after Hitting Power Pole in Pattaya

A police officer is lucky to be alive after his vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire in Pattaya early yesterday morning. Pattaya Police were called to the incident Sukhumvit Road near the Central Pattaya at 2:00am.

Emergency responders also rushed to the scene and found a vehicle ablaze after it crashed into a power pole.

The policeman driving works for the Chon Buri Narcotics Suppression Division. He suffered moderate head injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A witness, who helped the policeman from the burning vehicle, told The Pattaya News that the SUV was driving at high speed before crashing into the pole and catching fire.

Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The officer is recovering at a local hospital.

Pattaya Police Detain American suffering from PTSD

Meanwhile, an American man has been arrested after allegedly causing a public nuisance at a condominium in Pattaya. Police were called to a room on the eighth floor of the condo to find the American man in a state of distress.

According to one police officer he was talking incoherently and had torn up his room screaming and yelling. He allegedly said, he had many guns and weapons, however none were found.

Police managed to arrest him without any injuries. He was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for further evaluation. Its reported that the American was a previous US Marine and has severe PTSD.

According to Pattaya police the American has been arrested twice before. Once in an incident in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok and the other time in Pattaya at the Avenue shopping mall.

Police confirmed the US Marine had spent time in recovery after both incidents.

