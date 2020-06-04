Police Officer Faces Criminal Charges Over Death of Beloved Dog

A police officer has been suspended as an investigation continues into the death of Tia Morchor, a famous dog beloved of Chiang Mai University (CMU) students and alumni.

Watchdog Thailand posted on Facebook saying the Royal Thai Police Office had suspended an officer. They have also launched a disciplinary investigation. The message attributed the information to Pol. Lt Gen Kittarath Punphet, a senior officer who reports to national police commander Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.

Watchdog Thailand praised the decision as a milestone in an attempt to unveil the killers of Tia Morchor. The group also indicated there could be more than one person involved in the case. The sacked police officer was called “the first suspect”.

No details of the suspect were released but Bangkok Post reported earlier he was a 27-year-old police corporal. He was assigned to the Border Patrol Police unit in Chiang Mai province.

Second suspect could face arrest of beloved dogs death

He was charged with theft, torturing animals and disposing of the carcass of an animal, according to Watchdog Thailand. Even more Thai PBS reported the suspect claimed he took the dog for a pleasure drive but it was run over by a vehicle.

Watchdog Thailand said on Wednesday another suspect could also face an arrest warrant. The Bhubing Rajanives police station in Chiang Mai, is also looking into the case.

