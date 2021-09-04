Police Officer Busted for Robbing and Shooting Gold Shop Owner

Police in northeastern Thailand have arrested a fellow police officer after he shot and robbed a gold shop vendor in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

The off duty police officer disguised himself as a food delivery driver then robbed the gold shop in a mall in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday. During the altercation he shot the gold shop owner.

The off duty police officer made off with 126 baht weight of gold jewellery worth about 3.5 million baht.

Pak Chong police and investigators from Provincial Police Region 3 later arrested Pol Cpl Anucha Boon-arak, 25, at his house in the same district of the robbery.

Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakboon, commander of the Provincial Police Region 3, said during questioning, Pol Cpl Anucha admitted to having robbed the gold shop and showed the arresting officers where he had hidden the gold.

Pol Lt Gen Phanurat said the police offcier was apprehended after investigators examined footage from security cameras in the Big C shopping mall.Investigators realized the robber looked much like Pol Cpl Anucha, and even walked like him.

Efforts to contact the man were unsuccessful, so they tracked him down and arrested him.

About 5pm on Wednesday, a man wearing a foodpanda delivery outfit used a 9mm pistol to threaten staff of the Yaowarat gold shop at Big C shopping mall’s Pak Chong branch, and made off with126 baht weight of gold necklaces.

Shop owner Ditsawat Arsaitham, 39, was in the shop and resisted the robber, and was shot through the left arm. The bullet entered his back, inflicting a serious wound. The policeman then fled on a motorcycle.

Source: Bangkok Post