Police in Southern Thailand Seize Huge Haul of Methamphetamine

Police in southern Thailand have seized a total of 882,000 meth pills and 5.6 kilograms of crystal meth in two drug busts in Songkhla’s Hat Yai and Bang Klam districts. Songkhla Provincial Police said two suspects were arrested.

In the first drug bust, police raided a house in Hat Yai district and arrested Mr. Suradet Thongwong, 31 on Sept 13. Police seized 282,000 meth pills and 5.6kg of crystal meth found in the house.

Hat Yai police also seized his Honda Civic and 18 other personal articles for examination.

In the second drug busts, officers raided a house in tambon Ban Han, Bang Klam district, on Sept 16. They seized 600,000 meth pills in parcels set to be delivered. Police also identified the suspect as Mr.Anuchart Ruamkaew, 48.

According to police officials, Mr. Anuchart said he had been hired by an unidentified man who contacted him on the LINE app. The man told him to receive parcels sent through a private delivery company, he then stored them in his house. He would then contact the customers by phone to pick up the parcels. The parcels contained of meth pills.

He said he was paid 2,000 baht for the delivery of each parcel and had carried out the procedure about 10 times.

Both suspects were charged with having drugs in possession with intent to sell in Thailand.

Police Seize 1000Kg of Crystal Meth “Ya-Ice” in Southern Thailand

Last month, Police in Southern Thailand’s Songkhla Province seized 1,000 kilograms of crystal meth (“Ya-Ice”) and arrested five suspects in the Hat Yai district.

Pol Maj Gen Atthawut Onsap, commander of the southern border provinces police headquarters, told a press briefing on Sunday that the 1,000kg of crystal meth with a street value of about 300 million baht, was seized in front of the office of the Anan Motor Sales Company in Hat Yai district.

Furthermore, five suspects were arrested while preparing to traffic the drug to a neighboring country, he said.