Police Find Couple Brutally Murdered in Southern Thailand

Police in southern Thailand have reported that a man and his wife were shot dead in their house on Sunday night in Chulabhorn district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Police in southern Thailand said the shooting was reported about 9.30pm. Officers and a doctor rushed to the house, in Khuan To village of tambon Thung Pho.

Upon arrival they found the dead bodies of Boontham Panarat, 48, and Uma Paenkaew, 48. Boontham was shot three times, in the head, and Uma five times, in the head, arm and a leg,

Police forensics officers found spent 9mm bullet casings at the scene.

Investigators told Thai media that Boontham and Uma had both been previously married howver their spouses were deceased. They had lived together as husband and wife for several years.

Neighbours told police inspectors they heard Boontham and Uma in a heated argument with another person, and then the sound of gunshots. Police said the killer fled, they believed the shooter was well known to the two shooting victims.

In other news, the Bangkok Post reports that the former chief of Muang police station in Nakhon Sawan accused of ordering the fatal torture of a drug suspect says he just “assaulted” the victim, and did not torture and murder him.

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon also denied media reports that he was suffering from bipolar disorder, according to his lawyer.

Chokechai Angkaew, who is representing the accused, said he met his client at Phitsanulok prison last week and Pol Col Thitisan was mentally stable.

Mr Chokechai said the suspect and his legal team will fight the case on the grounds that although an assault was committed, there was no intention of killing the victim.