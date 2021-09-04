Connect with us

Police Arrest Woman Killed Her Husband then Jumped Bail
Police Arrest Woman Killed Her Husband then Jumped Bail

Published

3 hours ago

Thailand, police Arrest Woman Killed Her Husband then Jumped Bail

A woman on the lam for eight years for shooting dead of her husband has been arrested at a fresh market in central Thailand on Friday by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police. The woman allegedly jumped bail eight year ago.

She allegedly told police she was driven to murder by her husband’s quarrelsome nature and physical abuse.

She was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in June of 2017 by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court for murder and concealment of a body and illegal possession of a gun. Police said the shooting occurred on March 12, 2013.

Ms Wareephorn allegedly shot her husband, Tek Kor, in the head. She then wrapped his body in plastic bags and concealed it under a blanket and bed sheet. She then drove in her pickup truck to the Chao Phraya River and dumped her husbands dead body in the water, according to the police report.

Surrendered to police

On March 15, police in Nonthaburi province were informed a body had been found floating near a pier in the Chao Phraya River. Their investigation led to a court warrant being issued in 2017 for the arrest of the dead man’s wife.

Ms Wareephorn later turned herself in to police. After the case was taken to court she fled while on bail. She was finally caught by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police officers on Friday.

During questioning, she allegedly told the officers that she had lived with her husband for about 22 years and in later years he had been quarrelsome and often assaulted her.

On the day of the shooting they had quarrelled again and he again physically abused her, in anger she took a gun kept in a cabinet and shot and killed him. She then disposed of his body in the Cha Phraya River.

She was informed of the charges against her and handed into the custody of Nonthaburi, Thailand Provincial Court, police said.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai Media

