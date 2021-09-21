Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival 2021 to Be Scaled Down

This year’s Vegetarian Festival 2021 in Phuket will take place from October 5th to the 15th under strict Covid19 controls with reduced activities and fewer participants, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said on Monday.

Governor Narong said he had signed an order as chairman of the provincial committee on communicable diseases.

The number of people participating in this year’s Vegetarian Festival 2021 ceremonies, including the media and their assistants, should be limited. The limits will be determined by the committees of each Chinese shrine.

Social Distancing, use of masks, hand washing, temperature measurement, Covid19 tests and Thai Chana application rules will apply. All media and their assistants must be fully vaccinated and test negative with an antigen kit one day before the festival starts.

Furthermore, they must do a second test on the fifth day of the festival, anyone who tests positive will be sent to the hospital in order to receive treatment.

Ceremonial activities will be reduced

Demonstrations of supernatural power through the media are also prohibited

All believers in the ceremonies must have their temperature-controlled

Torches or fireworks are not allowed.

Governor Narong said if new covid infections are found during a ceremony, in a kitchen, or in stores around a shrine, people should be brought out for treatment and the place sealed for disinfection for at least three days.

People who have close contact with infected people should be placed into 14 days quarantined. If more than 10% of the participants in a sanctuary are infected, the number of activities should be reduced, if there are even fewer participants.

If more than 20% of the participants are infected, the festival at the shrine should be cancelled, the governor said.