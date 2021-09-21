Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Phuket's Vegetarian Festival 2021 to Be Scaled Down
Advertisement

Economy & Business News

Cash Strapped Thai Airways Sells Off Boeing and Airbus Aircraft

News Regional News

The Reopening of Bangkok To Tourist May Take Till November

News Regional News

Australian on Death Row in Thailand Acquitted of Charges

News News Asia

Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Steps into Presidential Ring

News Southern Thailand

Police in Southern Thailand Seize Huge Haul of Methamphetamine

Chiang Rai News News

Official Arrested for Stealing Millions Earmarked for the Disabled

News Southern Thailand Trending News

BEST Express Created an Opportunity and Returned the Profits to local

News Regional News

Rescue Worker Dies after Receiving Booster Shot of AstraZeneca

News

Police Busted for Using Passengers Van for Beach Party

News

Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival 2021 to Be Scaled Down

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Phuket's Vegetarian Festival 2021 to Be Scaled Down

This year’s Vegetarian Festival 2021 in Phuket will take place from October 5th to the 15th under strict Covid19 controls with reduced activities and fewer participants, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said on Monday.

Governor Narong said he had signed an order as chairman of the provincial committee on communicable diseases.

The number of people participating in this year’s Vegetarian Festival 2021 ceremonies, including the media and their assistants, should be limited. The limits will be determined by the committees of each Chinese shrine.

Social Distancing, use of masks, hand washing, temperature measurement, Covid19 tests and Thai Chana application rules will apply. All media and their assistants must be fully vaccinated and test negative with an antigen kit one day before the festival starts.

Furthermore, they must do a second test on the fifth day of the festival, anyone who tests positive will be sent to the hospital in order to receive treatment.

  • Ceremonial activities will be reduced
  • Demonstrations of supernatural power through the media are also prohibited
  • All believers in the ceremonies must have their temperature-controlled
  • Torches or fireworks are not allowed.

Governor Narong said if new covid infections are found during a ceremony, in a kitchen, or in stores around a shrine, people should be brought out for treatment and the place sealed for disinfection for at least three days.

People who have close contact with infected people should be placed into 14 days quarantined. If more than 10% of the participants in a sanctuary are infected, the number of activities should be reduced, if there are even fewer participants.

If more than 20% of the participants are infected, the festival at the shrine should be cancelled, the governor said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog