Phuket Airport Says Farewell to Russian Tourists Stranded by Covid-19

A total of 235 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket by the covid-19 left for home on a special flight on Monday evening. The Russian tourists were bid farewell at Phuket international airport.

Thani Chuangchu, the airport director, airport staff and immigration police, stood in a line holding signs forming the message in Russian “До скорой встречи!“, which means “See you soon!”.

They departed at 5.30pm on a special flight arranged for them with the help of the Foreign Ministry.

Three days ago, Thailand’s government’s covi-19 watchdog overruled the Civil Aviation Authorities plan to reopen the Phuket International airport. The unexpected move came less than 24 hours before the Phuket airport was due to reopen.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand last Thursday gave the airport clearance to resume operating. The Phuket International airport had been closed since April 3 due to Covid-19. However it reversed its decision due to a recommendation by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Phuket has had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Monday. But its 224 cases to date are the highest in the country outside Bangkok, which has 1,558.

Airport officials have also sprayed disinfectant and cleaned the Phuket airport. Above all in preparation for tourists and planes to land and take off again.

Authorities also warned all tourists to wear face masks when they use the airport. Phuket airport officials also posted a Facebook message apologizing to tourists for the change of plan.

Thailand Removes Countries for Its Covid-19 Dangerous Zones List

On Monday, Thailand’s Health Minister has said that the government will remove China, South Korea, Hong Kong an Macau from its list of “dangerous disease zones” from Saturday. The two countries and two territories would be delisted as they had shown their effectiveness in containing the coronavirus.

Their removal from the dangerous disease zones comes as Thailand prepares to re-open the country to tourism.

When the list was first created, the virus outbreak was peaking in China and some other locations. Above all prompting Thailand and other countries to sharply restrict incoming travel.