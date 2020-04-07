Phuket Imposes 20,000 Baht Fine for Anyone Not Wearing Face Mask

The Governor of Phuket has issued an order that requires all people going outdoors to always wear a face mask, or face a fine of up to Bt20,000. The order, signed by governor Pakkapong Tawipat, took effect immediately.

The Phuket Committee for Communicable Disease will enforce the order as the Covid-19 situation in the province continues to escalate. The number of people being infected with COVID-19 Coronavirus is rising fast the Nation Reports.

Under this order, every person must wear a sanitary or cloth face mask when leaving their residences. Furthermore they must not do anything that could jeopardize public safety or spread the disease.

Violation of this order is liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act.

As of Monday, Phuket had 123 confirmed Covid-19 Coronavirus cases, with 1,695 others under investigation. Of these, 1,503 tested negative and have been discharged. Furthermore another 192 are still in hospital and 98 are awaiting lab results.

Phuket Hotels ordered closed

Phuket governor Pakkapongalso signed an order for all hotels to be shutdown last Thursday. The order applies to all types of hotels and Airbnb’s. Except hotels used by state agencies as field hospitals or temporary medical shelters for people under medical observation.

Guests staying at hotels before the shutdown were allowed to stay until they checked out. After that, the hotels must immediately close their premises. No new guests are allowed.

Those who fail to pay heed to the order will be liable to a jail term of up to one year. They also face a fine of up to 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act. They may also be subject to punishment under Section 18 of State of Emergency Decree.