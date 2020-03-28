Pattaya Pub Owner Hands Out Free Thai Food to Covid-19 Jobless

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned a pub in Thailand’s famed seaside resort town of Pattaya into a community kitchen. Its now serving free Thai food for workers who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surajai Attanart, owner of the Differ Night Pub, and his workers feed up to 1,000 residents a day. People who have fallen on hard times due to a COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand’s measures to suppress the virus have left many without jobs. Above all as many businesses, mainly in entertainment and spas, were closed down.

Like many others, Surajai’s business is hurting, but he wanted to contribute to the community.

“On our part, we’re giving out free food to people who have borne the brunt of the situation. At least, (this way), they can save around 40 to 50 baht for a meal per day. Also adding a lifeline for them,” Surajai, 43, told Reuters.

About a thousand lunch boxes are packed daily in the pub’s kitchen. Dozens of his remaining workers gather to prepare ready-to-eat meals.

Differ Club hands out free Food to Jobless from Covid-19

Hundreds of hungry local residents have lined up for the free Thai food. People are told to stand an arm’s length apart as part of social distancing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I heard that they were giving out free food here, so I quickly came,” said Patchanee Kamsiang. She became jobless after the hotel where she worked shut down.

The Thai government on Sunday closed department stores, malls, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues and other public places for several weeks in major cities. Virus infections climbed to over 1,000 cases by Thursday.

Contactless delivery of Thai Food

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Grab Food has introduced “contactless delivery” to ensure the health of customers, drivers and merchant partners during the Covid-19 crisis.

Its merchant partners have also elevated safety guidelines in Thai food preparation and packaging. Customers are advised to make payments via GrabPay to reduce the transmission risk.

“Grab Food has been closely monitoring the covid-19 situation. We prepared necessary measures to promote safety standards for everyone involved,” said Tarin Thaniyavarn of Grab Food Thailand.

