Connect with us

News Tourism

Pattaya Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge
Advertisement

News World News

United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

News Regional News

Russian Jumps to His Death from the Roof of Police Station

Crime News Southern Thailand

Thai Police Discover Cache of Firearms During Drug Raid

News Regional News

Thai New Year Claims 333 Lives in 2,707 Road Accidents

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Large Cache of Methamphetamine on Mekong River

News Trending News

Kim Mi-soo - Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29

News Trending News

Jason Derulo Gets Involved in a Fight at a Las Vegas Strip Resort

News Southern Thailand

Hospital Patient Being Treated for Covid-19 Jumps to His Death

News Tourism

Omicron Ends Thailand's Quarantine Free Test & Go Program

News

Pattaya Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge

Published

2 days ago

on

Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge in Pattaya

On Tuesday, Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome said businesses that violate preventative health measures will be shut down but there are no plans to lockdown the city and its beaches.

The mayor said that a lockdown would not be imposed despite a surge of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant in the resort town of Pattaya and Bang Lamung.

Entertainment venues that refuse to adopt the safety measures ordered by the provincial communicable disease committee could be closed, as that could lead to the spread of the virus.

ATK tests must be taken each day by all staff, musicians, and other performers before they can work. Mr Sontaya said customers must present evidence of a negative test within the previous 72 hours before entering the premises of entertainment venues in Pattaya.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Health Ministry called for people to seek booster vaccinations. This is after reporting cases of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant had more than doubled over the holiday season.

Pattaya Thailand’s Resort Island of Koh Lan Reopens to Tourists

Dr Supakit Sirilak, a health official, said 2,062 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far, up from 740 cases before the holidays.

During the holidays, when people traveled home and gather at restaurants for celebrations, health authorities have expressed concern about a surge in infections.

The foreign arrivals accounted for 1,105 Omicron infections; the others were from those who had come into contact with them, he said.

According to government data, Thailand has vaccinated 64.1% of the estimated 72 million people in the country with two doses so far. However, only 9.8% of the population has had a third booster shot.

Those who had received their second dose before November are eligible for booster vaccinations in hospitals near their homes, Dr Opas told the Bangkok Post.

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog