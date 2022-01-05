Pattaya Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge

On Tuesday, Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome said businesses that violate preventative health measures will be shut down but there are no plans to lockdown the city and its beaches.

The mayor said that a lockdown would not be imposed despite a surge of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant in the resort town of Pattaya and Bang Lamung.

Entertainment venues that refuse to adopt the safety measures ordered by the provincial communicable disease committee could be closed, as that could lead to the spread of the virus.

ATK tests must be taken each day by all staff, musicians, and other performers before they can work. Mr Sontaya said customers must present evidence of a negative test within the previous 72 hours before entering the premises of entertainment venues in Pattaya.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Health Ministry called for people to seek booster vaccinations. This is after reporting cases of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant had more than doubled over the holiday season.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, a health official, said 2,062 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far, up from 740 cases before the holidays.

During the holidays, when people traveled home and gather at restaurants for celebrations, health authorities have expressed concern about a surge in infections.

The foreign arrivals accounted for 1,105 Omicron infections; the others were from those who had come into contact with them, he said.

According to government data, Thailand has vaccinated 64.1% of the estimated 72 million people in the country with two doses so far. However, only 9.8% of the population has had a third booster shot.

Those who had received their second dose before November are eligible for booster vaccinations in hospitals near their homes, Dr Opas told the Bangkok Post.