Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Passenger With Covid-19 Coronavirus Dies on Express Train
Advertisement

News Northen Thailand

Man Mauled and Eaten by Wild Tiger in Northeastern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Authorities Worry Muslims Will Disobey Prayer Suspension at Mosques

Food News

Thailand Warns Food Delivery Apps Over Covid-19 Price Gouging

News Northen Thailand

Air Quality in Northern Thailand at Very Unsafe Levels Due to WildFires

News Regional News

60 Year-old Briton Dies after Crashing his Motorized Parasail

Health News

Thailand's Covid-19 Death Rate Jumps to 12 With 120 New Cases

News News Video Regional News

Lamborghini Driver Trying to Avoid Collision Drives into Swamp

News Thailand Politics

Government Gives Covid-19 Aid Money Buts Warns it Will Take it Away

News Asia

Malaysia Apologizes For Telling Women to Avoid Nagging Husbands

News

Passenger With Covid-19 Coronavirus Dies on Express Train

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand’s state railway has reported that a passenger infected with covid-19 coronavirus has died on a south-bound express train. The 57-year-old passenger tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Wednesday.

The positive test was confirmed by the health department, State Railway of Thailand (SRT) deputy governor Voravuth Mala said on Facebook. The SRT did not name the passenger, but Thai media reported his name as Anant Sahor, 57, of Narathiwat province.

Governor Voravuth said the passenger bought a ticket for a second-class air-conditioned carriage. He boarded the train’s car No 4 at Bang Sue railway station en route to Sungai Kolok.

The man developed a cough and vomited during the journey. His condition had apparently improved by the time the train reached Hua Hin railway station. A team of screening officials from Hua Hin municipality checked his body temperature, which was measured at 36 degrees Celsius.

Officials advised the passenger to take a rest at Hua Hin station, but he insisted on continuing his journey.

At about 10.15pm, train staff found the passenger collapsed in front of a toilet. When the train reached Thap Sakae railway station, a local rescue team boarded the train. They took the man to Thap Sakae Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.  According to the Health department he also suffered from diabetes.

Health Department Quarantines

Passenger with Covid-19 dies on train - health department

SRT has sent a list of 15 passengers who were on board the same rail carriage. The public health department has quarantined 11 people, including 2 train staffers at Bang Sue railway station. Also a security guard and 7 railway staffers working on the special expressway train.

Dr Suriya Khuharat, chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan public health department, said on Wednesday that the passenger had just returned from Pakistan to Suvarnabhumi airport. He underwent screening at the airport, but was not found to have any fever.

Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Pallop Singhasenee said Anant was the 13th Covid-19 infection case in the province. Furthermore he was the first to die from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: