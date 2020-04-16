Passenger Van Driver Dead After Crash into Freight Truck

A passenger van driver in northern Thailand has died and another injured after their van crashed into a freight truck in Chiang Mai. The accident happened on the Chiang Mai Highway 107 near the 23-kilometer 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police said the passenger van crashed into a 10-wheel truck carrying telecommunications cables. The 30 year-old driver was rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital but died a short time later.

Police are also investigating including studying CCTV footage from the area, Thai Media reported.

Photos from the Accident Scene in Chiang Mai



