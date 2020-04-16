Connect with us

Passenger Van Driver Dead After Crash into Freight Truck
Distraught Mother Threatens to Throw Her Daughter off Bridge

Farmer Trampled to Death By Elephant in Chiang Mai Province

Thailand's Prime Minister Mulls Easing Curfew as Covid-19 Cases Drop

Coronavirus Cases Dropping Daily with Only 29 New Cases Thursday

30 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases and 2 New Deaths in Thailand

Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority Extends Passenger Flight Ban

United States Suspends Funding of World Health Organization

Social Media Anger Over Communist China Grows in Thailand

Taiwan Health Officials Report No New Cases of Virus from Wuhan

A passenger van driver in northern Thailand has died and another injured after their van crashed into a freight truck in Chiang Mai. The accident happened on the Chiang Mai Highway 107 near the 23-kilometer 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police said the passenger van crashed into a 10-wheel truck carrying telecommunications cables. The 30 year-old driver was rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital but died a short time later.

Police are also investigating including studying CCTV footage from the area, Thai Media reported.

