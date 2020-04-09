Once Thailand’s Tourists Hotspot Phuket Now a Coronavirus Hotspot

Phuket, normally one of the world’s most-visited holiday resort islands, is now Thailand’s novel Covid-19 coronavirus hotspot. With the highest density of Covid-19 cases among Thailand’s seventy seven provinces.

There are nearly 34 infections for every 100,000 people in Phuket. Compared to Bangkok’s rate of 21.6, according to the Health Department. The island province has confirmed 140 total cases, Bloomberg reports.

Officials are carrying out “active case-finding” through more testing on Phuket, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Coronavirus center, said.

Government figures show that about 72,000 tests have been done across the country so far.

Phuket has a population of more than 400,000, as well as contingents of tourists and migrant workers. It’s been locked down since the end of March to combat the virus. Even more almost all access by land, sea and air has been restricted.

Overall confirmed cases in Thailand rose by 111 on Wednesday to 2,369, with three additional deaths reported, taking fatalities to 30. The outbreak has also put Phuket and the rest of the Thai economy on a crash course for Disaster. Phuket has the second highest per capita income of any province in Thailand outside of Bangkok.

Economy of Phuket Devastated by Coronavirus

Tourism has dominated the island’s economy for the past two decades. Each year, over 3 million visitors arrive to enjoy Phuket’s natural splendor and many amenities. However the Covid-19 outbreak has reduced these numbers to almost zero.

Furthermore Phuket governor Pakkapongalso signed an order for all hotels to be shutdown last Thursday. The order applies to all types of hotels and Airbnb’s. Hotels used by state agencies as field hospitals or temporary medical shelters for people under medical observation are exempt.

Guests staying at hotels before the shutdown were allowed to stay until they checked out. After that, the hotels must immediately close their premises. No new guests are allowed.

Those who fail to pay heed to the order will be liable to a jail term of up to one year. They also face a fine of up to 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act. They may also be subject to punishment under Section 18 of State of Emergency Decree.

The Governor of Phuket has issued an order that requires all people going outdoors to always wear a face mask, or face a fine of up to Bt20,000. The order, signed by governor Pakkapong Tawipat, took effect immediately.

The Phuket Committee for Communicable Disease will enforce the order as the Covid-19 situation in the province continues to escalate. The number of people being infected with COVID-19 Coronavirus is rising fast the Nation Reports.

Under this order, every person must wear a sanitary or cloth face mask when leaving their residences. Furthermore they must not do anything that could jeopardize public safety or spread the disease.