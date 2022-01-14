Connect with us

Oath Keepers Leader Faces Seditious Conspiracy Charges
Thailand to Start Charging 300 Baht Foreigner Entrance Fee

Man Lost for 21 Days Says He was Hunted by Wild Elephants

Police Sidelined After Arresting Man for Car Deodorizer

Freight Truck and Pickup Truck Collide Head-on Killing 4 People

Revenue Dept Ordered to Clarify Tax Policy on Cryptocurrencies

United States Records 1.35 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

Police Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing at Vehicle

African Swine Fever Detected in Pig Slaughterhouse

Hong Kong Airport to Ban Transit Passengers From 150 Countries

Oath Keepers Leader Faces Seditious Conspiracy Charges -First sedition charges related to the January 6 insurrection were announced by the Justice Department on Thursday, a watershed moment in the year-long investigation.

Oath Keepers, an extremist group associated with Stewart Rhodes, are at the center of the case. They deny wrongdoing and were already facing charges for storming the US Capitol building. In the meantime, the new indictment makes public new details about their alleged plans for violence and raises the stakes significantly.
Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, had balked at bringing seditious conspiracy charges earlier. However, federal prosecutors and FBI investigators have spent a lot of time developing the case, partly due to cooperators and internal Oath Keeper communications.
Here are the key takeaways:

DOJ went there on sedition

Legal experts, Democratic lawmakers, Donald Trump critics, and media pundits have all criticized federal prosecutors for going easy on the rioters. The charges of “seditious conspiracy” have now answered that criticism in a big way.
“At any level,” Garland said in a major speech last week, “whether they were present that day or otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.” The indictment on Thursday provides some meat to the bones.
“We will have to fight in a war,” Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ leader, told his supporters.

The plot was bigger than Jan 6

As of this point, federal prosecutors had accused conspiracy defendants of attempting to block Congress’ vote to certify the election.
However, Thursday’s case broadens the conspiracy beyond January 6. Oath Keepers were intent on more than disrupting Congress, according to the indictment. The group, according to prosecutors, wanted to prevent the transfer of presidential powers from Trump to Biden.
During their celebration after the insurrection, they continued to talk.
During a Signal chat, one defendant wrote, “We are not quitting!! We are reloading!!.”.

