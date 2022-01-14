Oath Keepers Leader Faces Seditious Conspiracy Charges -First sedition charges related to the January 6 insurrection were announced by the Justice Department on Thursday, a watershed moment in the year-long investigation.

Oath Keepers, an extremist group associated with Stewart Rhodes, are at the center of the case. They deny wrongdoing and were already facing charges for storming the US Capitol building. In the meantime, the new indictment makes public new details about their alleged plans for violence and raises the stakes significantly.

Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, had balked at bringing seditious conspiracy charges earlier. However, federal prosecutors and FBI investigators have spent a lot of time developing the case, partly due to cooperators and internal Oath Keeper communications.

Related:

Here are the key takeaways:

DOJ went there on sedition

Legal experts, Democratic lawmakers, Donald Trump critics, and media pundits have all criticized federal prosecutors for going easy on the rioters. The charges of “seditious conspiracy” have now answered that criticism in a big way.

“At any level,” Garland said in a major speech last week, “whether they were present that day or otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.” The indictment on Thursday provides some meat to the bones.