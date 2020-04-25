Northern Thailand’s Nan Province Allows Re-Opening of Electronics Shops

Thailand’s Northern Province of Nan has allowed electronics shops to re-open at stores and shopping centres in on Friday. Nan is one of the northern provinces that remained free of Covid-19 disease.

Nan governor Worakitti Sritipakorn issued an order permitting sales of electrical goods at; shopping centres; big retail shops; and appliance and mobile phone stores.

Shops were forbidden to sell electrical appliances, which were not deemed essential goods, on March 23. Authorities closed most parts of department stores; shopping centres; large retail stores and plazas; as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to the Bangkok Post Nan is among nine provinces that remains free of Covid-19 cases.

Store operators asked to resume sales of electrical appliances. Above all arguing that people needed these items for everyday life. Consequently Nan’s communicable disease committee agreed to the request.

It is conditional on the sales areas being regularly cleaned, garbage disposed of daily. Furthermore the number of customers at a time limited to prevent crowding.

Owners, staff and customers must pass body temperature checks, wash their hands and also wear face masks.

Big stores must provide hand sanitizer products for public use. Sales staff must also not give product advice to visitors. The owner of the electric feel good store said he was happy to get back to work.