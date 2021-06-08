Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province Eases Covid19 Restrictions

Health officials in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province have agreed to allow businesses to resume regular operating hours. Department stores, convenience stores, shopping malls, community malls, night markets and eateries can resume normal operations as of Wednesday June 9th,2021.

A Chiang Mai provincial administration source told CTN News that the COVID-19 situation in the province has improved steadily, so the provincial communicable disease committee deems it appropriate to allow the resumption of regular opening hours.

However alcoholic drinks are still not permitted in eateries, including their outdoor facilities. Furthermore sales promotion activities, which may draw many people together, are still banned in malls and department stores.

Other businesses and venues, which have been closed since mid May, are to remain closed until further notice.

These include: pubs, bars, karaoke bars, gyms, cinemas and theatres, soapy massage parlors and bathhouses, snooker parlors, bowling alleys, game arcades or gaming parlours, internet cafes, martial art schools, tattoo parlours, dance halls and dance schools.

Covid-19 coronavirus infections in the northern Thailand province, that began in early April, have reached 4,106 cases, however most have recovered. Presently there are only 64 covid-19 cases still under treatment in hospitals. Chiang Mai’s provincial death toll is at 26.

Meanwhile, Officials in Chiang Mai have been hard at work learning from Phuket’s “Tourism Sandbox” model so the northern province can also reopen to fully covid-19 vaccinated tourists in August.

The Sandbox model requires foreign tourists to remain on the island for 14 days, increased from seven, before they can move on to other destinations.

Both Chiang Mai and Phuket provinces tourism sectors have suffered greatly since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A wide range of businesses are struggling to stay afloat in the absence revenue from of foreign tourism, the government hopes the Sandbox program will be a shot in the arm for the ailing tourism sector.