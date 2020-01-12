Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Woman Discovers Human Skeleton While Searching for Herbs
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Thailand's Water Crisis Worsens in North and Northeast

Northen Thailand

People in Thailand Told to Take Less Showers Due to Drought

Northen Thailand

Two Killed in Separate Hit and Run Accidents in Chiang Mai

News Video Northen Thailand

Thai Woman Who Looks 8 Years-Old But She's Actually 19

Northen Thailand

Mekong Water Level in Northeastern Thailand Drop to One Meter

Northen Thailand

Parents of 4th Grader Shot by Classmate Say "Shooting Was No Accident"

Northen Thailand

Sri Nan National Park in Northern Thailand Goes Plastic Free

Northen Thailand

Boy Imitating Video Game with Fathers Handgun Shoots Schoolmate

Northen Thailand

31 Provinces in Thailand Warned to Brace for Severe Drought

Northen Thailand

Woman Discovers Human Skeleton While Searching for Herbs

Advertisements

Ms. Kammee believes that the skeleton was of her son Sarawuth Upala, 32. She said her son suffered from depression and left her house 4-5 months ago. She said traces of the black shirt were similar to one her son had.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Phen Police Station in Udon Thani province have reported a human skeleton was found in a forest near Ban Khok Don Daeng village. The skeletal remains were discovered by a woman searching for herbs.

62 year-old Ms.Kammee Nokmuang, said that she was searching for herbs in the forest when she noticed a nylon rope hanging from a tree. When she decided to check it out, she was shocked to find a human skeleton at the base of a tree. She later reported her findings to the village headman.

Police said that the person had possibly been dead for four to five months. Furthermore traces of a black shirt was till clinging to the bones. All evidence will be sent to the forensic team to identify the victim.

Ms. Kammee believes that the skeleton was of her son Sarawuth Upala, 32. She said her son suffered from depression and left her house 4-5 months ago. She said traces of the black shirt were similar to one her son had.

Photos from Phen Police Station:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement