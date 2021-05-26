Northern Thailand
Woman Dead after Her Motorcycle Swept Away in Flash Flood
A woman in northeastern Thailand has drowned after being swept away in a flash flood in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The woman was riding her motorcycle with a sidecar to a market to buy goods.
Heavy rain which started on Monday afternoon and have continued have caused flash flooding throughout northeastern Thailand.
Rescue workers believe that at about 3am, the her motorcycle was washed into Khlong Huay Hu canal near the village during a flash flood. The woman was swept away by a strong current.
Rescue volunteers from the Wang Nam Khieo office of the Hook 31 rescue centre were dispatched to Ban Nong So Mong village in tambon Udomsap on being informed of the incident. Rescuers volunteers found her body about 1 kilometer from the village shortly before dawn.
The woman was identified as Kanchanee Kanprasert, 60, a resident of Moo 15 village in tambon Udomsap.Her body was sent to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital for an autopsy.
Teen jumps into Nan River to avoid quarantine
Meanwhile, rescue workers in northern Thailand are searching for a teenager after he jumped into the Nan river after arguing with his mother over covid-19 quarantine. The teen jumped into the Nan River and disappeared after his mother wanted him to isolate following his return from Bangkok.
According to the Bangkok Post Ms. Udomsri Kachonklin, 40, said that her son 19 year-old Anuchit Imjai had returned from Bangkok last Saturday and she, family members and local health volunteers asked him to stay home and isolate himself for 14 days.
Their house was by the Nan River near Wat Rat Chang Khwan in tambon Pak Thang of Muang district in northern Thailand’s Phichit province.
After two days into his 14 day quarantine, Anuchit told his mother he wanted to meet his friends. Family members tried to stop him from going out, leading to an argument, during which he complained no one loved him.
He then ran out towards the river while shouting he would commit suicide. Ms Udomsri said she ran after her son and managed to grab him but he shook her away. As she tumbled, the son jumped into the river as she helplessly watched him get swept away in the river current that has increased due to heavy rains.
Rescue workers were summoned to the area and immediately stated searching for the the distraught teen along the banks of the Nan river. Rescue workers later launched boats onto the Nan river and continue their search for the teen.
Source: CTN New, Bangkok Post