Woman Dead after Her Motorcycle Swept Away in Flash Flood

A woman in northeastern Thailand has drowned after being swept away in a flash flood in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The woman was riding her motorcycle with a sidecar to a market to buy goods.

Heavy rain which started on Monday afternoon and have continued have caused flash flooding throughout northeastern Thailand.

Rescue workers believe that at about 3am, the her motorcycle was washed into Khlong Huay Hu canal near the village during a flash flood. The woman was swept away by a strong current.

Rescue volunteers from the Wang Nam Khieo office of the Hook 31 rescue centre were dispatched to Ban Nong So Mong village in tambon Udomsap on being informed of the incident. Rescuers volunteers found her body about 1 kilometer from the village shortly before dawn. The woman was identified as Kanchanee Kanprasert, 60, a resident of Moo 15 village in tambon Udomsap.Her body was sent to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital for an autopsy.