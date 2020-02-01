Connect with us

Northen Thailand

War Room Created as PM2.5 Dust Levels Spike in Northern Thailand
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Drop in Chinese Tourists Hitting Chiang Mai Tourism Industry Hard

Northen Thailand

Teen with Korea Cycling Federation Struck and Killed in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Dangerous PM2.5 Dust Levels Surge Again in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Haze and New Coronavirus Killing Northern Thailand's Tourism

News Video Northen Thailand

Freak Hailstorm Hits Northern Thailand's Nakon Phanom

Northen Thailand

Narcotics Officials Auction Vehicle with Meth Pills Hidden in Bumper

News Northen Thailand

Senior Police Transferred After Pub Raids Discover Drugs and Minors

News Northen Thailand

Mysterious Corpse Found on Sugarcane Farm in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

National Park Rangers Seize Homestay Units in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

War Room Created as PM2.5 Dust Levels Spike in Northern Thailand

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dangerous haze northern Thailand

The Pollution Control Department has reported extremely unsafe haze levels of fine PM2.5 dust levels in northern Thailand. Early forest fires and illegal agricultural burning are again the cause of dangerous PM2.5 dust levels.

The Royal Forest Department said yesterday it had opened a “war room” in Lampang to combat forest fires. The war room will coordinates firefighting efforts between stakeholders and related agencies. Forest fire have caused levels of the ultra-fine PM2.5 dust to spike in the North.

The forest department’s director Attapol Charoenchansa said “this year, we will make use of more drones and satellite imagery which can help us better detect and locate fire hot spots.” The centre will monitor forest fires which occur in the northern provinces of Mae Hong Son; Chiang Mai; Chiang Rai; Phayao; Lamphun; Lampang; Phrae and also Tak.

Forests Fires and Agricultural Burning

PM2.5 dust

Where the burning of fields combined with the dry weather has resulted in unsafe levels of fine PM2.5 dust levels.

Forest Fires affecting less than 100 Rai of forests will be handled by local administrative organisations. While fires affecting more than 100 Rai and/or fires which have been burning for more than three days will be handled by district chiefs. Also forest fires burning for more than 15 days are the responsibility of the provincial governments.

Haze from Forest fires and agricultural burning in the north has been a growing concern of official for many years.

Despite burning bans, Thai farmers at this time of the year often burn their fields. Combined with dry weather and forest fires PM2.5 haze creates a significant pollution thats dangerous for public health.

Fragile people and the ones having breathing difficulties are particularly exposed. It is a plague that lasts for years and the authorities have never been able to stop it. Even more authorities promise to prosecute farmers triggering the  burning but as always, it won’t stop the problem.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement